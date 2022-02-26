Big Ten race a one-game season for Hawkeyes

In a crazy roller coaster ride of a season, it all comes down to this.

On the final day of the regular season, 21st-ranked Iowa will be playing for a Big Ten women’s basketball championship in front of a sell-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against an opponent chasing the same regular-season title.

The Hawkeyes’ 3 p.m. match-up with Michigan is the finale of a frenzied final weekend in a crowded conference race.

“It would be unbelievable to win it, really great for our program,’’ Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said.

From illness to injury and from cancellations to postponements, the Hawkeyes have dealt with everything that has been thrown at them during a 19-7 season and their reward is the chance to play for a championship.

“There’s a lot on the line,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I think Michigan is the best team in the Big Ten, but they have to come to Carver.’’

Five teams entered the weekend within one game of first place in the Big Ten standings and three — Michigan at 13-3 and Iowa and Ohio State at 13-4 — take the court Sunday with title hopes in place.

Maryland is also 13-4 but concluded its regular season Friday with a win over Indiana, which ended league play at 11-5.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance and now we have to go earn it,’’ guard Caitlin Clark said.

With a win, Iowa will earn at least a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in women’s basketball since 2008.

If the Hawkeyes win and Ohio State loses at Michigan State on Sunday, Iowa would win the title outright and be the top seed for the upcoming Big Ten tourney. The Hawkeyes would share the championship and be the second seed in the conference tournament if both teams win.

If Michigan wins, Iowa would be the fourth seed for the Big Ten tourney that begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

“We have a lot to play for against a very good Michigan team,’’ Bluder said. “It’s what you hope for, being in a position to play for a Big Ten championship on the final weekend of the regular season.’’

The Wolverines held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Iowa to win 98-90 when the teams met in Ann Arbor three weeks ago but the Hawkeyes were without starters Gabbie Marshall and Warnock in that game.

The return of Warnock, who has scored 57 points in the three games since returning from a broken bone in her hand, has provided Iowa with a needed third scoring option in its recent games.

“She can play inside, she can shoot the three, she brings a level of toughness to our team,’’ Bluder said. “We missed her and we missed the defense and three-point shooting Gabbie brings to the floor when they were out. We’re a different team with those two back.’’

Their work complements what Clark provides Iowa, leading the nation in scoring and assists at 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game in addition to leading the Hawkeyes with a rebounding average of eight per game.

Clark won’t be the only Big Ten player of the year candidate on the court Sunday.

Michigan’s Naz Hillmon won that honor last season and the senior post player averages 21.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wolverines.

“We know it will be a battle,’’ Bluder said.

Warnock counts on that.

“It won’t be easy, but as long as we play our best basketball, that’s the main thing. We want to go into the tournaments playing well,’’ she said.

And when it’s over, the Hawkeyes will honor the two seniors on the roster who do not plan to return next season.

With Monika Czinano announcing her plans to return for a fifth year of eligibility, Tomi Taiwo and Logan Cook are Iowa’s only senior players.

Bluder said Wednesday that Cook is exploring graduate transfer options, something Taiwo could do as well if she chooses.

“It’s kind of a weird situation,’’ Bluder said, referencing the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted all players because of COVID-19 without increasing available scholarships.

“With the kids we have coming in and with Monika coming back, I couldn’t bring everybody back,’’ Bluder said. “We had conversations before the season.’’

