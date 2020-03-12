Big Ten tournament is canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Following the first game, between Minnesota and Northwestern, a few athletes were made available only in a news conference setting.

Things changed even more in the second game of the night, between Indiana and Nebraska.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who complained of not feeling well prior to the game, left the contest early and went to a local hospital. There was no indication that it was related to COVID-19, and Hoiberg, who has a history of heart problems, tweeted out a statement Thursday morning saying he would never do anything "that would put my team, my family or anyone else in harm’s way."

Nebraska players were quarantined and not made available for interviews following the game.

Warren said Hoiberg’s situation was "one of the pieces in the decision-making process," but he said he almost certainly would have canceled the tournament anyway. He said no one involved with the tournament had tested positive for COVID-19.

Indiana also chose to not make its players available after what turned out to be the final game to be played. Coach Archie Miller spoke at a postgame news conference and said the decision to not make players available was influenced by the news that the NBA had just put its season on hold.