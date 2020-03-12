Big Ten tournament is cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Even before the cancellation, the COVID-19 scare impacted how media are able to interact with the tournament’s participants.

In the past, the coach of each team and three players were available in a postgame news conference while the remaining players were accessible in the locker room.

The Big Ten determined even before it decided to restrict attendance at the games that players would be available in a location other than the locker room.

After Minnesota and Northwestern played in the first game Wednesday, both teams opted to only make players and coaches available in the news conference.

Things changed even more in the second game of the night, between Indiana and Nebraska.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who complained of not feeling well prior to the game, left the contest early and went to a local hospital. There was no indication that it was related to COVID-19. Hoiberg, who has a history of heart problems, tweeted out a statement Thursday morning saying he would never do anything “that would put my team, my family or anyone else in harm’s way.’’

Nebraska players were not made available for interviews following the game.