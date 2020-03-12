Big Ten tournament is cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament was abruptly cancelled Thursday just 15 minutes before the first game of the day was scheduled to begin.
The remainder of the tournament was slated to be held without fans in attendance because of concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The league issued a statement saying "the Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.''
Players from Michigan and Rutgers already were on the court warming up when the decision was made. Iowa was scheduled to take on Minnesota in the second game of the day, at about 1:30 p.m.
Media and spectators were ordered to vacate the interior of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was expected to address reporters at 12:30 p.m. Central time.
The first two games of the tournament were played Wednesday night with fans in attendance but no spectators other than essential personnel and some family members were to be allowed in the building for the remainder of the tournament.
Even before the cancellation, the COVID-19 scare impacted how media are able to interact with the tournament’s participants.
In the past, the coach of each team and three players were available in a postgame news conference while the remaining players were accessible in the locker room.
The Big Ten determined even before it decided to restrict attendance at the games that players would be available in a location other than the locker room.
After Minnesota and Northwestern played in the first game Wednesday, both teams opted to only make players and coaches available in the news conference.
Things changed even more in the second game of the night, between Indiana and Nebraska.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who complained of not feeling well prior to the game, left the contest early and went to a local hospital. There was no indication that it was related to COVID-19. Hoiberg, who has a history of heart problems, tweeted out a statement Thursday morning saying he would never do anything “that would put my team, my family or anyone else in harm’s way.’’
Nebraska players were not made available for interviews following the game.
Indiana also chose to not make its players available. Coach Archie Miller spoke at a postgame news conference and that was it. Miller said the decision to not make players available was influenced by the news that the NBA had just cancelled the remainder of its season.
“I decided to basically just move those guys as fast as we possibly can to get cleaned up after the game and get to the hotel as fast as possible,’’ Miller explained. “I think, once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow.’’
Miller said when he told his players after the game about the NBA decision, “it was like telling them a family member was sick or something happened to somebody.
“Obviously, our guys are in tune with what's going on with the virus, but when you say, fellas, you've got to hear this, but the NBA season has just been cancelled, you see a bunch of young guys looking at you like, ‘Yeah, what we've been telling you is things are kind of serious,''' Miller said. "Go wash your hands. Make sure you're doing what you're supposed to do right now.’’