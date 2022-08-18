Big Ten TV deal expands exposure, revenue

Expanded exposure and a financial windfall for athletic departments at Iowa, Illinois and their Big Ten peers will be a byproduct of a seven-year media rights agreement announced by the conference Thursday.

The deal with CBS, FOX and NBC will expand the reach of top Big Ten football telecasts on network television and will be complemented by continued broadcasts of games on the Big Ten Network, FS1 and additional games streamed on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, FOX will carry a weekly Big Ten game at noon on Saturdays and NBC will air Big Ten Saturday Night, a collection of 14-to-16 prime-time games per season.

With a contract in place to air Southeastern Conference games in 2023, CBS will feature up to 15 regular-season Big Ten games in the 2:30 p.m. time slot on Saturdays and one Black Friday game annually beginning in 2024.

CBS will televise seven Big Ten football games in 2023 before its SEC deal expires and the network will continue to air Big Ten basketball games, including semifinals and finals of the men’s conference tournament and for the first time the championship game of the women’s conference tourney.

Fox and FS1 will air more than two dozen football games per year and at least 45 men’s and women’s basketball games annually while the deal with NBC includes the streaming of eight football games as well as a number of men’s and women’s basketball games on Peacock.

Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green said she believes the deal combined with existing exposure on BTN and BTN+ provides greater visibility for the sport she coaches.

“The impact of this contract will monumental in our recruiting efforts, reaching new fans and continuing to provide viewership to grow our game,’’ Green said.

As part of the agreement, the Big Ten Football Championship Game will air on each of the networks at least once during the lifespan of the deal. FOX will carry the title game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, CBS will air it in 2024 and 2028 and NBC will telecast it in 2026.

The agreements, which begin July 1, 2023 and run through the 2029-30 season, are reportedly worth more than $7 billion, the largest media-rights deal ever for collegiate sports telecasts.

That would allow Big Ten schools to split on average roughly $1 billion annually although the agreement is structured so that schools would receive approximately $60 million at the onset of the deal with the payout increasing to roughly $100 million per school beginning in 2025.

The Big Ten’s current agreements with ABC/ESPN and FOX have allowed the conference to distribute approximately $54 million per year to its member schools.

In a statement, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the new media rights agreements are about more than dollars and deals.

“They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,’’ Warren said, adding that the conference is grateful the deal provides “incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels.’’

Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said the deal will provide the ability to “reach new, more diverse audiences and continue to build and expand our Illini fan base.’’

He added, “These agreements further solidify the position of the Big Ten as one of the most stable, progressive, respected conferences in the history of college sports.’’