Black Hawk opportunity hits home for Burrage

The group featured the same workmanlike approach that Burrage wants to be trademarks of the way he coaches and the way his teams play at Black Hawk.

“One of the biggest things I learned at DMACC was how to be an every day guy, confronting every day and making certain that you take it and do your best each and every day,’’ Burrage said.

Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera appreciates Burrage’s background, from growing up in the Quad-Cities to competing at the junior college, NCAA Division I and professional levels and ultimately becoming a junior college coach.

“Having just won a junior college national championship as an assistant coach, he knows the recipe for success now, so it’s a matter of acquiring the needed ingredients to build his own program,’’ Chavera said.

Burrage expects to build his program around players who “will do the right thing in the classroom, in the community and on the court,’’ a process that will start close to home as he recruits.

“We want the best talent to stay home,’’ Burrage said. “It’s a great way to build a program. The culture of basketball in the Quad-Cities is very high, a great place to start building.’’