Black Hawk's Hannam on a mission to crown basketball foes

Both she and second-year BHC women’s coach Logan Frye said that her commitment to the Moline college gave her a “fresh start” in the game.

“I think coach had a lot of confidence in me coming in,” said Hannam. “He knew the skills I had and really gave me a chance at a fresh start. I really wanted that fresh start and show people what I’m capable of.”

She is doing just that. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard is leading the 22-10 Braves' balanced offensive attack with a 14.2 scoring average on 43.4% shooting from the field. She also averages 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

However, Frye has liked more than her offensive skills.

“She took it as an opportunity to come here and get a fresh start,” said Frye. “She has worked her tail off all season and improved her game. She comes in and shoots extra. I thought her defense wasn’t going to be one of her strong suits, but she has turned it up defensively and that has led to a lot of her offense.”

And numerous postseason honors. She was first voted a first-team All-Region IV selection, just missing out on player of the year honors. This week, she added second-team All-Arrowhead Conference recognition.