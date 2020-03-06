Black Hawk's Hannam on a mission to crown basketball foes

When the Black Hawk women’s basketball team steps on the court against Bryant & Stratton in Saturday’s NJCAA Division II Region IV District L Championship game, the Braves might have a secret weapon or two on their side.
When the two teams met in mid-January for the first time, nationally 10th-ranked B&S took a 76-53 decision.
However, the Braves were not at full strength that day, playing without freshmen Sydney Hannam and Nya Taylor. While Taylor missed that game for a normal reason related to basketball — a knee injury she was nursing back to health — Hannam was absent because of a fairly unique situation.
You see, this past summer Hannam was crowned 2019 Heart of Illinois Fair Queen in Peoria and she was in Springfield with 71 other young ladies competing for 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.
“I was really upset that I had to miss two games, and coach knew I was really upset about that,” said Hannam, showing her competitive side. “But it was a really good experience.
“I feel like I’m always jumping into something new every year. That was the first pageant I ever competed in, the county pageant, and it was part of my contract to do the Miss Illinois pageant.”
While the 18-year-old didn't earn the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen honors against what she called a group that included more 20-plus-year-olds, she is very familiar with competition on the basketball court. She described her high school career in Canton as being relegated to “sixth- or seventh-man” duties.
Both she and second-year BHC women’s coach Logan Frye said that her commitment to the Moline college gave her a “fresh start” in the game.
“I think coach had a lot of confidence in me coming in,” said Hannam. “He knew the skills I had and really gave me a chance at a fresh start. I really wanted that fresh start and show people what I’m capable of.”
She is doing just that. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard is leading the 22-10 Braves' balanced offensive attack with a 14.2 scoring average on 43.4% shooting from the field. She also averages 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
However, Frye has liked more than her offensive skills.
“She took it as an opportunity to come here and get a fresh start,” said Frye. “She has worked her tail off all season and improved her game. She comes in and shoots extra. I thought her defense wasn’t going to be one of her strong suits, but she has turned it up defensively and that has led to a lot of her offense.”
And numerous postseason honors. She was first voted a first-team All-Region IV selection, just missing out on player of the year honors. This week, she added second-team All-Arrowhead Conference recognition.
Hannam said she plans on majoring in physical therapy and getting her doctorate degree, and she could continue her hoops career after BHC if she can find the right fit at a four-year school. She feels as if her first foray into the pageant competitions — and possibly her last, she said with a smile — has helped her on the basketball court. She said that communication skills and leadership have carried over from the runway to the hardcourt.
The feeling is that both Hannam and the team are playing their best basketball, and that has everyone looking forward to today's noon rematch with 23-6 Bryant & Stratton in Palos Hills.
“I think it’s a pretty big game,” said Hannam. “They haven’t seen Nya or I yet. If we all play together as a team like I know we can, I think we can pull out the win.”
That, she said, would be better than an individual pageant crown.
“I was a little upset,” she said of not winning the title in January that cost her two games, “but getting back to basketball made up for it.”
Continuing the season past Saturday, she said. “would trump that.”