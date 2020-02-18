Black Hawk women wrap up first Arrowhead Conference crown in 17 years

The drought is over.

For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team is adding an Arrowhead Conference title to the resume.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and a dominant game from Leticia Billups, the Lady Braves avenged their lone league loss with a 79-61 victory over Carl Sandburg at the BHC Gym on Tuesday night to wrap up the school’s first women’s basketball crown in 17 years.

“We talked about it all year long as to how we wanted to put Black Hawk back on the map,” said second-year women’s coach Logan Frye after his club moved to 19-10, 7-1 in Arrowhead play. “We’ve been staring at that banner hanging from the ceiling all season long that says 2003 is the last time we’ve won an Arrowhead championship. Coming into work every day and seeing that up there has challenged our girls. They came out ready to go tonight.”

The Braves held the lead much of the game, on top 41-32 at halftime and 58-45 after three quarters.