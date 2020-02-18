Black Hawk women wrap up first Arrowhead Conference crown in 17 years

The drought is over.
For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team is adding an Arrowhead Conference title to the resume.
Behind a balanced offensive attack and a dominant game from Leticia Billups, the Lady Braves avenged their lone league loss with a 79-61 victory over Carl Sandburg at the BHC Gym on Tuesday night to wrap up the school’s first women’s basketball crown in 17 years.
“We talked about it all year long as to how we wanted to put Black Hawk back on the map,” said second-year women’s coach Logan Frye after his club moved to 19-10, 7-1 in Arrowhead play. “We’ve been staring at that banner hanging from the ceiling all season long that says 2003 is the last time we’ve won an Arrowhead championship. Coming into work every day and seeing that up there has challenged our girls. They came out ready to go tonight.”
The Braves held the lead much of the game, on top 41-32 at halftime and 58-45 after three quarters.
“We just talked at halftime about getting stops and how big each possession was on the defensive end,” said Frye, whose short-handed club dropped an 80-74 decision in the first meeting between the two in Galesburg. “I thought we really battled defensively, especially in the second half when we got a lot of big stops and we took their shooters out of the game — which is how they killed in the first half and the first game. We did a good job of limiting their opportunities on the offensive end.”
BHC opened it up early in the fourth quarter. A big 3-pointer from Sydney Hannam (10 points) helped the Braves create a double-digit lead. A 9-1 run in the waning minutes was the frosting on the championship cake.
Billups, a sophomore standout from Moline, led the Braves with a nice 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.
“Leticia was a load inside on both offense and defense,” said Frye of the former Maroons standout.
Billups had plenty of support on both ends, though. Freshman Margie Villaruz matched Billups with 15, while Megan Teal added 14 and Nya Taylor added 11.
CSC (12-14, 6-2 Arrowhead) was led by sophomores Hailey Lovetinsky (16 points) and Sophie Whitford (12).
BHC closes the regular-season with a makeup game Thursday at home at 6 p.m. against Southeastern (IA) and then will hosts an NJCAA Region 4 quarterfinal game next Tuesday.
BHC 98, Carl Sandburg 88 (men): Thanks to 39 points from Delaney Little, the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team held a double-digit lead much of the second half and then held on for the Arrowhead Conference upset over Carl Sandburg.
The win closed BHC’s regular-season at 11-19, 4-6 in the Arrowhead, CSC dropped to 21-9, 5-5.
In addition to Little’s offensive exploits, Terry Ford added 25 and former Annawan standout Ben Buresh 17. Little drilled nine of BHC’s 14 3-pointers and Buresh popped for two.