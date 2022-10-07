Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.

Jones and her mother, Amy, were critically injured, her father Trey was killed and a younger brother suffered minor injuries when the family was struck on a Louisville, Ky., street corner by an automobile which left the road at a downtown intersection in July.

Rated as a top-100 women’s basketball prospect by ESPN, the 6-foot-2 forward from Nickerson, Kan., had committed to Iowa two days before she suffered the injury while on a trip to compete in a summer high school girls basketball tournament.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the family, Michael Hurley, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, two counts of first-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to a report in The Gazette, Bluder told the committee that recent MRI scans revealed the seriousness of Jones’ injuries, indicating all four major ligaments in both of Jones’ knees were torn.

Bluder said she “doubts” Jones will ever play basketball again.

“I can’t believe she was walking," Bluder told the committee according to The Gazette. “The doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen a person come in here with four torn ligaments in a knee and not be crying."

Jones previously indicated that Iowa coaches had told the 2023 senior Iowa would honor her commitment and that she would receive a scholarship.

Bluder echoed that to the committee.

“She’s still somebody that we are going to have as a part of our program because we believe in her," Bluder said. “She committed to us and just because she had something bad happen to her doesn’t mean that we turn our back on her. We’ll be there for her and her family as much as we can."

Jones, who returned to Kansas in August, attended classes in person at Nickerson High School for the first time this year on Tuesday according to KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kan.

A one-time Arizona State commitment, Iowa gained a commitment from Jones after she reopened her recruitment in March following a coaching change in the Pac-12 program.

Jones averaged 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season for a Nickerson High School team which finished fourth at the Kansas Class 3A state tournament.