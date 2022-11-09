Bluder fulfills promise, Jones is a Hawkeye

A lengthy recovery process remains in front of her, but Ava Jones is a Hawkeye.

The all-state forward from Nickerson, Kan., who was struck by a car in an accident that killed her father and injured her mother and a brother as they walked on Louisville, Ky., street corner in July, was one of two players to sign letters of intent with the Iowa women’s basketball program on Wednesday.

“She won’t be able to compete next year, but down the line there is the possibility of that,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said at her weekly news conference Wednesday. “She has a couple of surgeries coming up that will tell us a lot.’’

Jones held her signing ceremony at Nickerson High School where the 6-foot-2 forward developed into a player that ESPN ranks as the 84th-best prospect in this year’s senior class.

She averaged 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season while being selected as the Class 3A player of the year in the state of Kansas.

Jones was injured two days after she announced her verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes, accepting a scholarship offer Bluder told Jones days after the accident that Iowa would honor regardless of whether she could play again.

“There was no way I was giving up on a kid who supported us, believed in us,’’ Bluder said. “To me, that wasn’t about basketball. It was about doing the right thing, having integrity. We love the kid and we want her to be a Hawkeye. She’ll produce for us in different ways.’’

Jones is working to make that production occurs in an Iowa uniform.

Although surgery on both knees a shoulder remain in front of her, she did return to the court Saturday, picking up a basketball and shooting as a trainer looked on.

In an interview with KWCH-TV of Wichita, Kan., trainer Craig Nicholson said he believes Jones will one day be able to play again.

“The fact that she was able to keep the ball straight and she is starting to get that muscle memory back, I was like, ‘OK, Ava is going to get back to our old Ava self.’ It’s just a matter of when she can rehab and be fully 100 percent again,’’ Nicholson said.

In addition to Jones, Iowa signed 5-4 guard Kennise Johnson of Example Academy in Joliet, Ill., on Wednesday.

Ranked as the third-best guard in Illinois and the 13th-best overall prospect in the state in this year’s senior class, Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while leading Example Academy to a national prep school championship last season.

“Kennise, you send her out to defend somebody and she’s going to do that,” Bluder said, saying that Johnson will provide speed and defensive tenacity that will benefit the Hawkeyes.