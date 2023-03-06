Lisa Bluder is admittedly a little biased, but the Iowa women’s basketball coach believes the Hawkeyes deserve a No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

With season-ending wins over then second-ranked Indiana, fifth-ranked Maryland and 14th-ranked Ohio State in an eight-day span to complete a 26-6 resume for the NCAA selection committee to study, Bluder feels like Iowa has earned a special opportunity.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have a lot of control over it and we’ll take what we have and make the best of it, but do we deserve it? We do," Bluder said after the Hawkeyes re-wrote the Big Ten tourney record books with a 105-72 title game win Sunday over the Buckeyes.

“We just survived one of the hardest conference tournaments in the country. We beat two teams that were predicted to be a No. 1 seed in the last seven, eight days. I don’t know what else you can do to get this."

Iowa’s work over the weekend at the Target Center in Minneapolis and its run to a third Big Ten tournament title in five years helped the Hawkeyes climb five spots to second in this week’s Associated Press college women’s basketball poll.

Only South Carolina sits in front of Iowa in a poll released Monday that includes three Big Ten teams in the top six.

Indiana dropped one spot to third with Virginia Tech and Stanford sitting in front of Maryland at sixth. Ohio State at 12th and Michigan at 18th are also in the top 25 this week.

For now, the only thing the Hawkeyes can do is wait.

The NCAA will unveil its bracket for this year’s NCAA women’s tournament Sunday after its selection committee attempts to dissect differences between the top teams not only nationally but in a talent-rich Big Ten.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark believes the Hawkeyes have done all they can do.

With five victories this season over top-10 teams and with 20 victories by double-digit margins, the nation’s top-scoring team at 87.5 points per game has a 7-3 record against ranked opponents.

“I think this earns us a one seed, but at the same time, I don’t know how much difference there is between a one seed, the fourth one seed versus the top two seed," Clark said.

The junior said no matter what seed Iowa is ultimately awarded, the approach will not change.

“All we can do is control the game right in front of us. That’s what coach Bluder talks about every single day," Clark said. “When we got here, our focus was Purdue. The next day it was Maryland. It wasn’t about where we were on the seeding line."

Bluder wants that mindset to remain unchanged.

“In my opinion, we deserve (one of the four available one seeds) but people smarter than I have to make that decision," Bluder said. "Whatever we get, we’ll make the most of it."