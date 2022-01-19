Bluder, Hawkeyes disappointed in losing top-10 foe

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 20 at Indiana and Bluder has inquired about the possibility of playing that game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Indiana would have to agree to that and that won’t happen. It would take the Big Ten to make that change,’’ Bluder said. “… We’re running out of time to get games in.’’

Bluder said Iowa is working to find a replacement opponent for this weekend, playing either Saturday or Sunday at home or on the road.

“Saturday would be one day of prep but it would be the same for both teams,’’ Bluder said. “We need to play to strengthen our tourney resume if we can.’’

That’s where the loss of a game against a top-10 opponent that is currently the only unbeaten Big Ten team in conference play stings the most.

“Obviously, we’re getting used to this type of thing,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “It’s something that’s out of our control, we understand that, but it’s too bad because we have been playing well and we were looking forward to playing a top-10 team at home.’’