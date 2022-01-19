 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluder, Hawkeyes disappointed in losing top-10 foe
IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Bluder, Hawkeyes disappointed in losing top-10 foe

IUPUI Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, said the Hawkeyes are disappointed in not getting the chance to host sixth-ranked Indiana on Sunday. The Big Ten-leading Hoosiers, currently on a COVID-19 pause, were to be the first rated team to visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

 Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP

It’s gotten to the point that when the bus pulls up to the arena door, Lisa Bluder figures the Iowa women’s basketball team is going to play that day.

“Until then, you don’t know,’’ the Hawkeye coach said Wednesday, a day after learning that for the sixth time this season a COVID-19 situation will alter Iowa’s schedule.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Thursday, but Sunday’s home game against sixth-ranked Indiana has been postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Hoosiers’ program.

“We’re disappointed and I don’t know how the game will be made up. There just isn’t going to be a lot of time in the schedule for games to be made up,’’ Bluder said.

“The disappointing thing is that we would have had a great Sunday crowd and a top-10 team on our home court and right now, that’s not happening.’’

The Big Ten is working with both programs to reschedule the game, just as they did to facilitate the postponement of two other conference games involving Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will play a rescheduled game at Penn State next Tuesday and will host Illinois on Feb. 12 in a game initially scheduled for Jan. 2.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 20 at Indiana and Bluder has inquired about the possibility of playing that game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Indiana would have to agree to that and that won’t happen. It would take the Big Ten to make that change,’’ Bluder said. “… We’re running out of time to get games in.’’

Bluder said Iowa is working to find a replacement opponent for this weekend, playing either Saturday or Sunday at home or on the road.

“Saturday would be one day of prep but it would be the same for both teams,’’ Bluder said. “We need to play to strengthen our tourney resume if we can.’’

That’s where the loss of a game against a top-10 opponent that is currently the only unbeaten Big Ten team in conference play stings the most.

“Obviously, we’re getting used to this type of thing,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “It’s something that’s out of our control, we understand that, but it’s too bad because we have been playing well and we were looking forward to playing a top-10 team at home.’’

Bluder said if a replacement game cannot be scheduled, the Hawkeyes will likely either practice Sunday or take an extra day off over the weekend with three games on the schedule during the following week.

Following Tuesday’s game at Penn State, Iowa travels to Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 28 and hosts Ohio State three days later.

“It’s going to get a little crazy in February. We have one stretch of four games in eight days,’’ Bluder said. “Right now, we’re just looking forward to any game we get the chance to play, starting with Minnesota.’’

+1 
Monika Czinano

Czinano

CZINANO SISTERS MEET

It’s not uncommon for Iowa senior center Monika Czinano and Minnesota freshman guard Maggie Czinano to compare notes on Big Ten opponents.

But not this week.

The Czinano sisters will take the court against each other for the first time at the college level Thursday when the Hawkeyes visit the Golden Gophers in a 7 p.m. game.

“We talked on FaceTime (on Tuesday) night, but we didn’t share scouts,’’ Monika Czinano said. “When she committed to Minnesota I was so happy for her. We’re both excited about this, and there are a lot of emotions but I know I have to separate myself from it. It’s a Big Ten game.’’

The crowd at Williams Arena will include plenty of family members and friends of the Czinano sisters. The high school basketball team from Watertown, Minn., that produced both players will make the 40-mile drive to watch the game.

“I’ve heard rumors that my parents are working on some sort of combo jerseys, but I don’t know for sure,’’ said Monika Czinano, who will also celebrate her 22nd birthday on game day. “It’s going to be special.’’

Monika Czinano is Iowa’s second-leading scorer, averaging 19.9 points per game, while the 6-0 Maggie Czinano has appeared in five games for Minnesota as a freshman, averaging 0.2 points.

—Steve Batterson

FYI

What: Iowa (10-4, 4-1) at Minnesota (9-9, 2-4)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis

TV: BTN

