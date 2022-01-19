Bluder, Hawkeyes disappointed in losing top-10 foe

It’s gotten to the point that when the bus pulls up to the arena door, Lisa Bluder figures the Iowa women’s basketball team is going to play that day.
“Until then, you don’t know,’’ the Hawkeye coach said Wednesday, a day after learning that for the sixth time this season a COVID-19 situation will alter Iowa’s schedule.
The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Thursday, but Sunday’s home game against sixth-ranked Indiana has been postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Hoosiers’ program.
“We’re disappointed and I don’t know how the game will be made up. There just isn’t going to be a lot of time in the schedule for games to be made up,’’ Bluder said.
“The disappointing thing is that we would have had a great Sunday crowd and a top-10 team on our home court and right now, that’s not happening.’’
The Big Ten is working with both programs to reschedule the game, just as they did to facilitate the postponement of two other conference games involving Iowa.
The Hawkeyes will play a rescheduled game at Penn State next Tuesday and will host Illinois on Feb. 12 in a game initially scheduled for Jan. 2.
The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 20 at Indiana and Bluder has inquired about the possibility of playing that game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Indiana would have to agree to that and that won’t happen. It would take the Big Ten to make that change,’’ Bluder said. “… We’re running out of time to get games in.’’
Bluder said Iowa is working to find a replacement opponent for this weekend, playing either Saturday or Sunday at home or on the road.
“Saturday would be one day of prep but it would be the same for both teams,’’ Bluder said. “We need to play to strengthen our tourney resume if we can.’’
That’s where the loss of a game against a top-10 opponent that is currently the only unbeaten Big Ten team in conference play stings the most.
“Obviously, we’re getting used to this type of thing,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “It’s something that’s out of our control, we understand that, but it’s too bad because we have been playing well and we were looking forward to playing a top-10 team at home.’’
Bluder said if a replacement game cannot be scheduled, the Hawkeyes will likely either practice Sunday or take an extra day off over the weekend with three games on the schedule during the following week.
Following Tuesday’s game at Penn State, Iowa travels to Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 28 and hosts Ohio State three days later.
“It’s going to get a little crazy in February. We have one stretch of four games in eight days,’’ Bluder said. “Right now, we’re just looking forward to any game we get the chance to play, starting with Minnesota.’’