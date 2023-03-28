Walking around outside of the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday morning, it finally started to sink in for Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.

The Hawkeyes are part of a unique field that will compete in this year’s Final Four.

Only defending champion and undefeated South Carolina, Iowa’s national semifinal opponent in an 8:30 p.m. game Friday, has competed in the Final Four in the past 15 years.

The Hawkeyes will be making their first appearance since 1993 and LSU, reaching the national semifinals for the first time since 2008, will be facing a first-time qualifier in Virginia Tech in its semifinal.

“Parity is increasing every year. Our game is improving every year,’’ Bluder said during a Tuesday video conference. “Kids are coming out of high school ready to play at this level immediately and I think the transfer portal has made a big difference, not for us particularly but for a lot of people.’’

In a season when traditional powers Connecticut, Stanford or Tennessee were not part of the Elite Eight for the first time since 1985, that has opened doors for others including Iowa.

The Hawkeyes hit the practice court in Dallas for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, not long after Bluder explored a bit on her morning walk.

“I did walk to the arena and kind of looked around outside. It’s a beautiful arena and this is a great city to host,’’ Bluder said. “I think when we walked back to the hotel and saw it all ‘Hawked’ up with the Tigerhawk, it was pretty cool. It’s finally setting in.’’

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for the 23rd-year Iowa coach whose career began at St. Ambrose.

Bluder said the first message on her phone following Sunday’s Elite Eight win over Louisville came from C. Vivian Stringer, the coach of the only other Hawkeye team to reach the Final Four.

“I know coach Stringer is behind us,’’ Bluder said, adding that the Hall of Fame coach who retired from Rutgers a year ago isn’t the only person to reach out.

“It isn’t even just this program. I have players from St. Ambrose that are driving here to Dallas. When we were in Seattle, I had a former Drake player there. I had former Iowa players, too. Becky (McCann) Gallery was there.’’

Bluder said the support from Hawkeye players who she didn’t coach has been amazing as well.

“What makes it more special is the people I’m hearing from who I didn’t even coach that were once Iowa Hawkeyes. They played for Vivian, and they’re saying how much they’re behind us,’’ Bluder said.

“To me that is almost the most rewarding thing because coming into this program, Angie Lee was there for five years between coach Stringer and I but I always wanted to establish that relationship between myself and coach Stringer’s players. We’re all Hawkeyes.’’

Bluder had time to read many of those messages Monday.

After leaving Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night, she said she and her staff didn’t spend time celebrating.

Dealing not only with the Elite Eight game but also the death earlier in the day of the father of associate head coach Jan Jensen, Bluder took another approach.

“Honestly, we all did crash that night,’’ Bluder said. “Monday was supposed to be a travel day but our plane kept getting delayed and delayed. We didn’t get in here until 10:30 (Monday) night so we really haven’t done a while lot.’’

Iowa held its first team meeting since the win over Louisville early Tuesday afternoon, then practiced for the first time in Dallas.

With a number of other events on their schedule, the Hawkeyes will not practice Wednesday but will have additional film meetings with players.

“Actually at this time of year, that can be really beneficial and it saves the legs a little bit,’’ Bluder said. “There really isn’t a lot you can teach right now. I’m not going to be able to teach them to box out right now. You’ve either got it or you don’t. It’s really getting some shots up, getting more familiar with South Carolina. That’s the hardest thing, getting familiar with programs you don’t see all the time.’’