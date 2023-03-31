DALLAS – Lisa Bluder is no stranger to attending the NCAA Final Four.

The Iowa women’s basketball coach has frequently attended during her 39 years as a college head coach.

But this was a little different.

“My seats are finally going to be pretty good. I’m excited about that,’’ Bluder said.

She’s every bit as excited about the company she is keeping in those front-row seats at the American Airlines Arena, where the Hawkeyes played top-ranked South Carolina on Friday night in Iowa’s first Final Four appearance in 30 years.

Associate head coach Jan Jensen and special assistant to the head coach Jenni Fitzgerald followed Bluder to Iowa from Drake 23 seasons ago.

“That’s what makes this so special, the people you get to share all of this with,’’ Bluder said. “In Jan and Jenni, they’ve been with me all the way. This is something we’ve talked about and dreamt about since we came to Iowa.’’

Both arrived after working as assistants on Bluder’s staff at Drake, where she coached for 10 seasons after beginning her coaching career at St. Ambrose.

It was at the Davenport university where Bluder got her first taste of what a Final Four was all about, albeit at the NAIA level.

She coached the Fighting Bee to spots in the national semifinals of the NAIA tourney in both 1989 and 1990, reaching the Final Four with teams that were a combined 68-3.

A decade later, on April 7, 2000, Bluder was introduced as Iowa’s new coach.

Jensen and Fitzgerald, a North Scott graduate, followed, and have been on the job since.

It was 19 years ago when Jensen was promoted to associate head coach and she continues to focus on the development of Hawkeye post players.

Fitzgerald assumed her current position four years ago after being primarily responsible for point guard development as an assistant.

This week, Jensen was formally recognized as the national NCAA Division I assistant coach of the year.

“Jan has had so many opportunities to go on and be an assistant or a head coach at lots of Division I places, but we have always said we enjoy what we’re doing here so much,’’ Bluder said. “You never know what it’s like on the other side of the fence.’’

Jensen said while some people might consider her to be loyal to a fault, she views things differently and welcomes the chance to continue to go to work every day with her best friends.

“In this world, you can chase a lot things. You can chase the money. You can chase the titles. But, that’s pretty shallow,’’ said Jensen, a Kimballton, Iowa, native. “I’ve always put a lot more stock into the experiences in my circle. I’ve always been blessed with such a great family and friends and my work crew is so wonderful.’’

That led her to follow Bluder to Iowa City even though Drake reached out to Jensen when Bluder chose to replace Angie Lee as the Hawkeyes’ coach.

“That for me, was one of my personally bigger crossroads, to stay at Drake and become a head coach or to come over with her to Iowa,’’ Jensen said.

Ultimately, that decision came down to wanting a new challenge.

“Then I got to Iowa and life unfolded as it did,’’ Jensen said. “I’ve been so blessed and I wouldn’t change a thing.’’

Friday, she joined Bluder in enjoying a front-row seat at the Final Four six days following the death of her father, Dale.

The 86-year old passed away Sunday morning on the same day Iowa defeated Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Understandably, it’s been an emotion-filled week for Jensen, who was embraced by the entire team following the win.

“The moment, so happy for the kids, I’ve had a lot of personal stuff going on,’’ Jensen said. “The coaches, the players, they held me up all day. It was a moment, a moment among moments, and it felt so good.’’