Bluder reaches milestone as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double and McKenna Warnock reached career milestones Saturday, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder set a record of her own.

The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 87-64 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 234th Big Ten win for the 23rd-year Iowa coach, moving her past former Iowa and Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer as the all-time wins leader in conference play for a Big Ten coach.

Acknowledged following the game for the achieving the career milestone, Bluder watched her team take control early, deal with an injury to a starter and move to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Clark, who established a Big Ten record with the seventh triple-double of her career when Iowa won its Big Ten opener at Wisconsin a week ago, finished one assist shy of repeating that feat against the Golden Gophers.

The junior guard scored 19 of her 32 points in the first half, grabbed her 10th rebound of the game in the fourth quarter and finished with nine assists in the victory.

Warnock became the 41st Hawkeye to score 1,000 points in a career, reaching that milestone early in the second half, and later grabbed her 600th career rebound.

The celebratory mood was dampened when starting guard Kate Martin had to be helped off the court in the third quarter, putting no pressure on her right leg as she made her way to the training room.

Iowa had scored the first seven points of the half, opening a 56-37 lead on a basket by Warnock less than two minutes into the third quarter when Martin went down.

The senior returned to the bench by the end of the quarter, walking on crutches with ice bags strapped to her right shin.

With Martin out, Minnesota did cut the Iowa lead to 11 points on two occasions.

The last came early in the fourth quarter, but Clark extended a 66-55 lead with a 3-point basket and Monika Czinano followed with three straight baskets as Iowa regained a 75-55 lead with 8 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Czinano finished with 22 points in 24 minutes on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

Iowa (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) never trailed, opening a 24-18 lead after one quarter and extending that margin to a double-digit advantage which stuck during the opening minutes of the second quarter.

A 3-point basket from the left wing by Clark with 6 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half left the Hawkeyes in control, 34-24.

The Golden Gophers, held to 32% shooting in the first half, trailed 49-37 at the half.

By then, Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) had no answer for Clark or the way Iowa asserted itself inside. The Hawkeyes outscored the Golden Gophers 50-22 in the paint where Czinano and Warnock, who finished with 12 points, dominated.

Mara Braun led Minnesota with 14 points while Maggie Czinano, the younger sister of Iowa’s Monika Czinano, scored four points as the Golden Gophers lost for the second time in as many games away from Williams Arena this season.