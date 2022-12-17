Bluder sees UNI's Boffeli as match-up problem

Standing between the University of Iowa women’s basketball team and a sweep of its three instate opponents is a matchup issue.

Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder considers Northern Iowa’s Grace Boffeli to be a challenge to deal with as Iowa prepares for Sunday’s 2 p.m. game against the Panthers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward who prepped at North Scott High School blends the strength of a post player with the moves of a guard.

“She’s a hard person for us to match up with and I suspect we’re not alone," Bluder said during a video conference Friday.

Boffeli has scored in double figures seven times during UNI’s 5-3 start to the season.

She leads the Panthers with averages of 15.9 points and eight rebounds per game. Boffeli is also UNI’s top shooter from the field, connecting at a 59% pace and leading the team with a 44% touch from 3-point range.

“She is strong in the post, but she will beat you off the bounce, too," Bluder said. "There’s a little point guard in her, too, and that makes her a hard person to match up with."

Boffeli isn’t the only concern Bluder has with the Panthers, who will be playing for the first time in 11 days.

“They have really good balance in their top four players and we know it will be a battle. It always is," Bluder said.

She doesn’t have to look any further than the Panthers’ 88-85 loss to Iowa State earlier this season at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls to make her point.

“These instate games have a different level of intensity to them," Bluder said. “We know that and need to be ready for that."

Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren sees matchup issues when she looks at 12th-ranked Iowa (8-3) as well.

They start with two Hawkeye All-Americans who are approaching 2,000 career points.

Junior guard Caitlin Clark, who averages 27.7 points, enters the game 33 points away from reaching that plateau while senior post player Monika Czinano is 53 points away from that milestone.

“I think Caitlin Clark is the best player, the best guard in the country and I don’t think there is anyone else even close with what she can do," Warren said. “She cannot only score whenever she wants, she can also score in a variety of ways and for every bit as good of a scorer as she can be she is an even better passer. We will have our hands full."

Warren doesn’t mind though as Northern Iowa works toward the start of Missouri Valley Conference play in less than two weeks.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play in two instate rivalries against teams that are both in the top 20," Warren said. “We know our men’s team wishes they could play Iowa and Iowa State and the chance for us, it’s something we embrace and look forward to."

Warren said the 11-day break between games not only allowed her team to concentrate on final exams but also provided the Panthers with a chance to heal some nagging injuries.

“It was a good time for a little time off," Warren said. “We’ve been able to get rested and get ready to go play an extremely good Iowa team."

Ten of the 12 players on the Panthers’ roster are products of Iowa high school programs, something Bluder believes adds to the intensity of the rivalry.

“There’s a great amount of pride involved with the Iowa kids who take part in these games," Bluder said. “It certainly adds to it and is something that speaks to the quality of players who learn the game in the state."