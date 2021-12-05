Bluder wins 800th as Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder found more reasons to celebrate beyond a milestone victory on Sunday.
The University of Iowa women’s basketball coach did win the 800th game of a coaching career that began at St. Ambrose when the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes beat Michigan State 88-61 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena but she appreciated more than that.
Bluder liked how her ninth-ranked team played in the second half of its Big Ten Conference opener, regaining its offensive mojo as it outscored the Spartans 33-11 in the third quarter to pull away from a 39-37 halftime lead.
She liked how Caitlin Clark recorded her second triple-double of Iowa’s shortened six-game season, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.
She liked how her team responded following a loss at Duke on Thursday after having three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
“We’re back, and that was what I was hoping to see,’’ Bluder said. “We all hoped it would be there at Duke but after having two full practices over a 17-day period, that probably wasn’t realistic. The team I saw in the second half, that’s our team. Iowa’s back.’’
Bluder did appreciate the rare milestone she achieved, becoming just the 14th college women’s basketball coach and one of five active coaches to earn 800 career victories.
As the final seconds of the clock ran down Sunday, Iowa center Monika Czinano gave her coach a celebratory bear hug.
Other Hawkeyes and coaching staff members followed.
When the game was over, Hawkeye players and coaches slipped into bright gold t-shirts with a caricature of Bluder and the words “800 wins’’ across the front.
She was greeted on the court by family members as a video was shown highlighting moments of her 22-year Iowa coaching career that included congratulatory messages from the Hawkeye staff.
“In reality, it’s just one more game, but at times like this you do reflect,’’ Bluder said.
“You do remember all of the women you’ve coached and the coaches you have worked with over the years. To share it with my family, who has given up so much over the years, means so much to me as well.’’
McKenna Warnock, who scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half, liked that Bluder had a chance to reach the milestone at home in front of a crowd of just under 7,000 fans.
“The great thing about coach is that she is even a better person than she is a coach,’’ Warnock said. “When you play for her, it’s about more than basketball.’’
Clark echoed that sentiment.
“That’s why I’m here,’’ she said. “She cares about me as a person, not just a basketball player. Don’t get me wrong, she hates to lose as much as I do, but she’s a great person to play for and I’m so happy for her today.’’
Bluder was simply happy that the Hawkeyes (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) were able to get its transition game going in the second half.
Iowa built a 72-48 lead by hitting 11-of-16 shots in the third quarter while limiting the Spartans (6-4, 0-1) to 4-of-16 shooting in the deciding 10 minutes.
“We had an 8-to-10 point lead a couple of times in the first half and they came back,’’ Cark said. “But in the third quarter, we got up 12, they called a timeout and it was like ‘Let’s keep the foot on the gas’ and we did.’’
That made a memorable day even more memorable for a long-time coach.
“I’m blessed and so thankful for getting to do a job I love,’’ Bluder said. “And to be able to do it for 22 years here at Iowa where we have the support we have from the administration and the fans, it means a lot.’’