Bluder's husband writes novel that could be reality

For the past 35 years or so, David Bluder has been employed in the business world in some way.

He worked in the banking industry, owned a few businesses, taught some business classes at the University of Iowa and even dabbled in politics.

He also spent a lot of time following the basketball teams coached by his wife, Lisa, who has won 773 games as the women’s coach at St. Ambrose, Drake and Iowa, and is a member of the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

But if his latest endeavor turns out the way some people think it could, David might end up being nearly as famous as his extremely accomplished spouse.

He has written a book called The Great Gamble, which is described as a “thriller novel’’ but which some feel could be a cautionary tale for the future of sports everywhere.

Senator Bill Bradley, a former All-American basketball player at Princeton, feels Bluder’s book “allows us to see where gambling on sports could lead if we allow it to be unregulated.’’