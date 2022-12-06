Blue Devils hold off Hawkeyes

NEW YORK CITY – Too little, too late.

The University of Iowa men's basketball team trimmed an 18-point deficit to single digits with just over a minute remaining Tuesday, but was unable to overcome cold shooting in a 74-62 loss to Duke in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawkeyes trailed by six points at halftime but a 15-4 surge by the 15th-ranked Blue Devils midway through the second half gave Duke enough of a cushion to weather hitting just two field goals over the final 4 minutes, 49 seconds of the game.

Held below 40% shooting for just the second time this season, hitting 3-of-16 shots from 3-point range and 25 of 63 for the game, Iowa struggled to find an offensive spark.

The Hawkeyes didn't help themselves at the line either, connecting on 9-of-15 tries and missing the front end of three one-and-one opportunities.

Patrick McCaffery and Dasonte Bowen led the Hawkeyes with 12 points apiece.

McCaffery scored five of his points in a flurry as Iowa attempted to dig its way out of a 61-43 hole with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Bowen scored all of his points in the second half, including eight in the final four minutes as the Hawkeyes chipped away at the Blue Devils’ lead.

The freshman knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:24 to go as Iowa pulled within 68-58, a margin that shrunk to 68-60 on a basket by Payton Sandfort with 1:11 remaining.

Duke held Kris Murray to a season-low eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell led Duke with 22 and 17 points, respectively, while 7-foot freshman Kyle Filipowski recorded his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

It was an uphill battle from the start for the Hawkeyes.

A hot shooting touch from the perimeter allowed Duke to a carry a 37-31 lead into the second half.

Topping their total from their previous five games, the Blue Devils connected on 6 of 11 attempts from 3-point range during the first 20 minutes to maintain a lead that lasted throughout much of the opening half.

Iowa (6-2) answered an early 7-0 run by Duke with a spurt of six straight points to tie the game at 11-11 on a lay-in by Sandfort with just under 12 minutes to go.

Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison and freshman Dariq Whitehead answered with back-to-back 3-point baskets as the Blue Devils regained a 17-11 lead midway through the opening half.

Murray, held scoreless through the game’s first 10 minutes, scored his only four points of the first half to pull Iowa within 19-17 with nine minutes to play.

A 3-pointer by Tyrese Proctor allowed Duke (9-2) to regain a margin that reached 33-22 on a hook shot by Ryan Young with 4:41 to go in the half.

Iowa held Duke without a field goal over the final 3:28 of the half, using a pair of baskets by Ahron Ulis before pulling within six on a buzzer-beating lay-in by Filip Rebraca, who finished with 10 points for the Hawkeyes.