Bohannon 3 sends Hawkeyes to title game

  • Updated
  • 0
B10 Indiana Iowa Basketball

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates in the arms of Connor McCaffery after Bohannon hit the game-winning shot Saturday to lead the Hawkeyes past Indiana 80-77 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon hit two 3-point baskets in the final 50 seconds Saturday -- including the game winner with 1.1 seconds remaining -- to stun Indiana and send Iowa into the championship game of the Big Ten Conference basketball tournament.

Bohannon banked in a shot from well beyond the top of the key to give the Hawkeyes an 80-77 win over the Hoosiers, sending Iowa into Sunday's 2:30 p.m. title game against Michigan State or Purdue.

The Hawkeyes overcame a slow start, falling behind 15-3 and trailing the Hoosiers 38-32 at halftime and 69-61 with four minutes to play before rallying to win.

Keegan Murray finished with 32 points to lead Iowa, which will be making its first title game appearance since 2006. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 31 points.

Return to qctimes.com later for an updated story.

