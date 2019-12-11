Bohannon and Hawkeyes eager to win in Ames

It’s not as though this game needed any added significance.
When Iowa and Iowa State meet in any endeavor, whether it be football, basketball or tiddlywinks, there is going to be intensity, pressure and meaningful emotions.
"It is probably the one game on the schedule that really stands out to me being an in-state kid," Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp said.
But when the Hawkeyes and Cyclones hook up again on the court Thursday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, there will be an added twist of finality for Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.
It’s either going to be the last time Bohannon gets to play against the Cyclones or the last time he plays in a game this season. Either way, he would like to make it a good experience.
"It’s a game we’ve circled since we lost there two years ago …," Bohannon said following Iowa’s 72-52 rout of Minnesota on Monday night.
"Anyone who grew up as a Hawkeye fan, you’d die to play in these games," he added. "That’s just the mentality that we’re at."
Bohannon, who is 2-1 against ISU in his career, underwent surgery on his hip last May and has been grappling with the decision of whether to play out his senior season or take a redshirt year and come back healthy for a final season next year. Under NCAA rules, he can play up to 10 games this season and still redshirt.
He has now played in nine games. The decision is staring him in the face now.
Bohannon has played very well at times. He is averaging 8.7 points per game and had 10 assists with no turnovers against Minnesota.
However, he reportedly has had some trouble with his other hip and is doing very little in practice. It might be difficult — and painful — to endure a full season like that.
He has played with injuries during his entire college career, and he said the point of the surgery was to "get my body right for once." He still isn’t quite there.
"I’m still taking it day by day," Bohannon said. "I’m trying not to make it too much of a drama, the way some people are trying to. Nobody cares about the team more than myself. I care about winning. My whole mindset coming in is if I only play 10 games, I want to win every game that I’ve got."
This is how important it was to Bohannon to play against the Cyclones: It actually is Iowa’s 11th game, but he sat out a Nov. 24 game against Cal Poly so he could fit this one into his allotted 10.
He said he needed a break at that point in the season anyway.
"I’m glad I made that decision, but I had to look at the long haul and Iowa State is an important game for us as well," he said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday that he has not had a conversation with Bohannon about his impending decision.
"I likely will sometime in the next couple of days," he said.
Even without the Bohannon scenario, this shapes up as another intriguing Hawkeye-Cyclone battle between evenly matched teams.
Iowa is 7-3, including a victory over defending NCAA runner-up Texas Tech and a road win at Syracuse. Iowa State is 6-3 and just handled nationally ranked Seton Hall on Sunday night.
While’s Iowa’s Luka Garza ranks among the top 10 scorers in the country, the Cyclones’ Tyrese Haliburton is fourth in the nation in assists.
McCaffery said the 6-foot-5 Haliburton has become even more dangerous this season because he almost always has the ball in his hands now.
"You’ve got to contain him. You’ve got to be up in his face. You’ve got to take some of his vision away, if possible," McCaffery said. "He sees the floor as well as anybody that I’ve coached against in a long time. He’s finding guys consistently so you’ve got to be somewhere where you’re putting some type of pressure on him. He’s also a guy where if you over-extend, he’s going to go score."
The Cyclones have surrounded Haliburton with plenty of other scoring options, including a pair of transfer guards: Rasir Bolton (Penn State) and Prentiss Nixon (Colorado State).
"They both can score," McCaffery said. "They’re good guys and they’ve been around, and they complement Haliburton really well."
The 6-11 Garza, who is averaging 22.5 points per game, should present an equally formidable challenge for the Cyclones, who don’t have a starter taller than 6-9.
"They’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things, and it has been quite a while (2003) since we won there," Garza said. "Just watching some of their game against Seton Hall, they’ve got really good players, and the fan support they get, it is going to be a tremendous challenge for us."
Bohannon said he feels good about the Hawkeyes’ chances in one of the most hostile environments they will face all season.
"Just take it possession by possession and not worry about the mistakes we might make," he said. "Just worry about the future and future possessions. … If we play the way we did (against Minnesota), I think we have a real good shot."