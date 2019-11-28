Bohannon and Hawkeyes get tough, upset Texas Tech

The Red Raiders (5-1) chopped the Iowa lead down to two points, 61-59, on a pair of free throws by freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. with a minute, 56 seconds to go.

Bohannon shot an airball at the other end but Cordell Pemsl saved the loose ball inbounds to Fredrick, who drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock expired.

“That was a big rebound by Cordell,’’ Fredrick said in a postgame radio interview. “If he doesn’t get that rebound, I don’t get that shot.’’

T.J. Holyfield missed a layup at the other end and Fredrick rebounded, was fouled and added two free throws with 1:07 remaining. Bohannon finished things off by making six straight foul shots in the final minute.

Bohannon still has not decided if he will play the full season as he bounces back from the surgery but McCaffery inserted him into the starting lineup Thursday with forward Jack Nunge sidelined by a season-ending knee injury.

The senior ended up making 4 of 9 3-point attempts and all eight of his free throw attempts while playing 33 minutes.

“When he’s on the court, everybody else settles down,’’ McCaffery said. “When things get sticky like they did in the second half, he just settles everyone else down.’’