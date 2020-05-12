Bohannon and Nunge granted hardship waivers

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa basketball players Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge both have had their hardship waiver petitions approved by the Big Ten after missing most of last season due to injuries.
A third Hawkeye player, freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, also filed a petition but his waiver is still under review.
The decisions, which were expected, clear the way for Bohannon to play a fifth season at Iowa and add to an already impressive array of statistical achievements.
The 6-foot-1 guard already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals with 284 and he is 22nd in scoring (1,310) and sixth in assists (504). The school record of 612 assists, set by Jeff Horner in 2002-06, is within reach.
Bohannon underwent surgery on his right hip a year ago and played in only 10 games last season before requiring a similar operation on his left hip.
He averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists in the games in which he played, including a 20-point performance in a victory over 12th-ranked Texas Tech. Following a road win at Iowa State in his final appearance, Bohannon signed his shoes and left them on the court at Hilton Coliseum.
Nunge, a 6-11 sophomore, started the first five games last season before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in a Nov. 24 game against Cal Poly. He underwent season-ending surgery.
Nunge, who averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in those five games, redshirted in the 2018-19 season after starting 14 games for the Hawkeyes as a freshman in 2017-18. Since he redshirted, he potentially could be granted a sixth year of eligibility at the college level.
Patrick McCaffery, the son of head coach Fran McCaffery, played in only the first two games last season. He sat out the remainder of the schedule while dealing with residual effects from a 2013 battle with cancer.
