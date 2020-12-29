Bohannon, Fredrick pace Hawkeyes to win over Wildcats

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's a gamer," Fredrick said.

“He was spectacular tonight,” McCaffery said. “You could see it coming. He had a couple games that weren’t up to his standards, but he’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever been around. He challenged himself to do what he does and it was fun to watch.

“It’s got to be a great feeling for him in how he played.”

Bohannon didn’t come off the floor in the second half as Joe Toussaint sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t return to the game. McCaffery didn't think Toussaint's injury was serious.

Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) crawled within three with 10 minutes to go, but Iowa answered with 13 of the next 15 points to build a 76-62 cushion and go on to its eighth straight home win against a ranked opponent, the program’s longest streak during the Associated Press poll era (1948-49).

The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers, nine in the first half. Pete Nance had 21 points to lead Northwestern.

“We didn’t panic,” coach McCaffery said. “We got the stops we needed, and that’s the critical thing.”