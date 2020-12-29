Bohannon, Fredrick pace Hawkeyes to win over Wildcats

IOWA CITY — CJ Fredrick was the opening act. Jordan Bohannon served as the closer.
While a snowstorm blanketed eastern Iowa outside Tuesday night, Fredrick and Bohannon were pouring in shots from all over the floor inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Fredrick dropped in 17 first-half points and Bohannon matched a season-high with 24 points as 10th-ranked Iowa knocked off 19th-ranked Northwestern 87-72.
During his Monday news conference, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery urged Fredrick to be more offensive-minded. Fredrick followed his coach’s request.
After scoring a career-high 23 points in an overtime loss at Minnesota on Friday, the redshirt sophomore finished with 19 points and propelled the Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1) to a 45-36 lead at intermission.
Fredrick came into the game shooting over 55% from beyond the arc, but he was averaging fewer than seven shots per game.
"I knew I was going to get some open looks early and wanted to be aggressive," Fredrick said. "I was reading the court really well and was able to get open looks and create shots for myself."
As efficient as Fredrick was in the first half, the fifth-year senior Bohannon provided the exclamation point.
Bohannon, who came in 7 of 31 from beyond the arc since his seven made 3s against North Carolina on Dec. 8, erupted for 19 second-half points. He buried five trifectas in the second half, including one that sparked a 7-0 run to give the Hawkeyes a 54-45 advantage.
"He's a gamer," Fredrick said.
“He was spectacular tonight,” McCaffery said. “You could see it coming. He had a couple games that weren’t up to his standards, but he’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever been around. He challenged himself to do what he does and it was fun to watch.
“It’s got to be a great feeling for him in how he played.”
Bohannon didn’t come off the floor in the second half as Joe Toussaint sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t return to the game. McCaffery didn't think Toussaint's injury was serious.
Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) crawled within three with 10 minutes to go, but Iowa answered with 13 of the next 15 points to build a 76-62 cushion and go on to its eighth straight home win against a ranked opponent, the program’s longest streak during the Associated Press poll era (1948-49).
The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers, nine in the first half. Pete Nance had 21 points to lead Northwestern.
“We didn’t panic,” coach McCaffery said. “We got the stops we needed, and that’s the critical thing.”
Luka Garza finished with 18 points and six rebounds. It snapped a string of 18 consecutive games he had scored at least 20 points in Big Ten play. Joe Wieskamp was the fourth Hawkeye in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery gave Iowa some energy off the bench in the first half. Murray had seven of his nine points before intermission and played a season-high 21 minutes. McCaffery had four points and four rebounds.
“That (second) lineup really turned the game with their defensive intensity, created offense with their defense, the activity on the glass was good and that’s what those guys do," coach McCaffery said.
“We have a lot of guys that contribute in a lot of different ways.”