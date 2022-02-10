Bohannon, Hawkeyes bury Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jordan Bohannon spent a little time on the basketball court with his father earlier this week, taking a few passes and knocking down a few shots.

It proved to be just like the good old days.

Bohannon turned back time on the court Thursday night at Maryland as well, shaking off a recent shooting slump and burying shot after shot from 3-point range to help the Iowa basketball team bury the Terrapins, 110-87.

The Hawkeye senior established a school record by hitting 10 of the 19 3-point baskets Iowa hit during the game, part of a 30-point performance that was matched by Keegan Murray.

Bohannon’s work topped the previous record of nine that Chris Kingsbury set and then matched in 1994 games against Drake and Long Island.

"I’ve always felt I was a good shooter. I’ve put up so many shots my entire life," Bohannon said in a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network, sharing that he had put in a little pressure-free work with his father earlier in the week.

"Just to get my rhythm back, get back to my roots. I know I’m a good shooter, and my teammates did a great job of finding me."

As was the case in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, Bohannon connected on his first two attempts from the behind the arc, but unlike his six-point game against the Golden Gophers, the shots continued to fall against the Terrapins.

He knocked down six of the nine 3-pointers he attempted in the first half, scoring the last of his 18 first-half points on a feed from Joe Toussaint with 3 seconds remaining to send the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 57-41 lead at the break.

Bohannon said he continues to feel more comfortable at the point after sliding back into that position in Sunday’s game against the Golden Gophers after playing at a shooting guard’s spot the first 21 games of the season.

"I think just the ability to have the ball in my hands more has helped me get my confidence back," Bohannon said. "It’s giving me a chance to be more aggressive, get our transition game going. ... I feel like I've gotten my feet back under me."

On its way to its biggest offensive game since putting 116 on the board against Northwestern on Feb. 9, 1995, Iowa didn’t settle once it opened a 16-point halftime advantage.

Keegan Murray and Bohannon drilled back-to-back 3-pointers during the opening minutes of the second half to fuel an 18-0 run by the Hawkeyes that left in Iowa in front 77-45 with 12 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.

"At the end of the first half, we got a little bit of separation, but that 16-point lead at the half, it can go to eight or it can go to 24 and it went to 24 and beyond because of our defensive intensity and unselfishness," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes’ lead grew as large as 98-61 with six-and-a-half minutes to play before McCaffery cleared his bench on a night when Iowa shot 60% from the field and ultimately hit 19 of the 34 3-point looks it took, one shy of a school record set earlier this season against Alabama A&M.

Iowa’s outside effort early helped the Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) match some early sharpshooting by the Terrapins.

Maryland (11-13, 3-10) hit the first five shots it attempted from 3-point range to keep things close early before the Hawkeyes overwhelmed the Terrapins not only outside, but in.

In addition to hitting 19 3-point shots, Iowa outscored Maryland 40-28 in the paint and turned 12 offensive rebounds into a 19-12 edge in second-chance points.

"You see those 19 3s and you think we’re jacking it up from all over, but to do that and have 40 points in the paint, that’s hard to do," McCaffery said. "That’s understanding the plan, playing outside and in, inside and out, driving the ball, cutting, which is something we’ve been working hard at."

Murray split his 30 points evenly between halves, scoring 16 of his 30 during the first half of a game which saw nine Hawkeyes score at least five points.

Fatts Russell and Hakim Hart led the Terrapins with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Russell collected nine of his points when he hit three of Maryland's 14 3-pointers in a little over a minute with just over 5 minutes left in the game.

