Bohannon hits one last winner as a Hawkeye

Jordan Bohannon made his final appearance in an Iowa basketball uniform count.

The Hawkeye senior won the 3-point shooting competition Thursday night at the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-point Championships in New Orleans.

Held for the 33rd year in the city hosting the Final Four, Bohannon became the second Iowa shooter in six years to win the contest when he defeated Wisconsin’s Brad Davison in the men’s final and went on win the Battle of the Sexes, edging women’s winner Kendall Spray of Florida Gulf Coast.

Peter Jok, the most recent Hawkeye to compete in the event before Bohannon, won it 2017 in Phoenix.

Coach Fran McCaffery, assistant coach Billy Taylor and teammate Keegan Murray looked on, but Bohannon welcomed some additional support at the contest held on the campus of Xavier Univeristy-New Orleans.

Mike and Patty Street, the parents of the late Chris Street, were in attendance to support the Marion, Iowa, native.

“It meant the world to me that the Streets were here,’’ Bohannon said. “It almost brought me to tears. They are two of the greatest people I have ever met.’’

Bohannon has been tight with the Street family since he tied Chris Street’s Iowa record of 34 consecutive successful free throw attempts and then intentionally missed one during a 2018 game to protect the record Street set prior to his death in an automobile accident in 1993.

The Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point field goals overcame a slow start in the opening round to advance in a field that included Davison, Alfonso Plummer of Illinois, Sasha Stefanovic of Purdue, Carl Pierre of Rice, Alex O’Connell of Creighton and Davion Mintz of Kentucky.

Bohannon hit just two money balls and totaled 15 points in the first round, needing a tiebreaker to be among four competitors to advance to the semifinals.

The sixth-year senior started quickly in the second round, compiling 20 points and sinking each money ball advance to face Davison in the finals.

Davison shot first, compiling 17 points.

Bohannon reached the rack of balls at the top of the key, the third of five racks, with just five points but he knocked down eight straight shots to get back into it.

He trailed by three going in the final rack from the right baseline but connected on his first four shots to win the event 18-17.

“After the first two racks I knew I had to get something going,’’ Bohannon said. “I was able to make some shots in a row and just enough to win.’’

Bohannon found his rhythm when he faced Spray as well, winning by a 21-19 score.

He hit 11 consecutive shots during that contest and hit his last money ball which proved to be the deciding factor against Spray, who had scored 25 and 23 points in the women’s semifinal and final rounds.

Illinois’ Plummer teamed with Lynn’s Branden Ellis and Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard to win a team shootout that opened the event that saw Taze Moore of Houston win the dunk contest.

