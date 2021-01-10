Bohannon 'practically perfect' as Iowa avenges defeat

But Bohannon sank a 3-pointer out of the left corner off a long pass from Garza to kick off a 22-4 scoring run that included 10 points by Garza and 6 apiece by Bohannon and Wieskamp.

That gave the Hawkeyes a 61-43 lead before the Gophers, who made just one field goal in the first eight minutes of the half, recovered. They chopped the deficit to five points on two occasions with about five minutes remaining before Bohannon got the ball to Garza for yet another layup. After Robbins missed two foul shots, Bohannon sank a pair of free throws and Jack Nunge drilled a mid-range jumper to give the Hawkeyes some breathing room.

McCaffery said it was just a matter of having his players stay the course at that point and continue to do what they had been doing.

“It’s all about trusting your guys,’’ he said. “I trust my guys. I had a veteran group out there and they took (the lead) from 5 to 15.’’

Nunge, who finished with 10 rebounds, made several key plays defensively and on the boards over the next few minutes and Wieskamp and Bohannon each drilled a clinching 3-pointer in the closing minute.

“We weren’t going to let it happen again,’’ Garza said. “I think we just needed to lock in and get a couple of buckets and get back in transition and get stops.