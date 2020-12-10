Bohannon ready to create more 'memz' vs. Cyclones

The last time the men’s basketball teams from Iowa and Iowa State saw one another, there was a pair of white and gold Nike shoes left sitting in the middle of the court at Hilton Coliseum.
Jordan Bohannon put them there. He had scribbled a message on them: “To ISU: Thanks for Memz.”
On Friday night, he’ll try to create a few more “memz’’ against the Cyclones. And they’ll be trying to do the same.
Bohannon and No. 3-ranked Iowa host Iowa State in an 8:07 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that matches one team with unprecedentedly high expectations against a squad with more question marks than usual.
"I’m really excited to play Iowa State," Bohannon said after the Hawkeyes defeated No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 on Tuesday. "I’m glad it’s not in Ames because I think I’m not allowed back in that city for the rest of my life."
Bohannon’s final game of the 2019-20 season was that 84-68 victory over Iowa State in Ames last Dec. 12, after which he shed his shoes and went off to undergo his second hip surgery in about six months.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he was only vaguely aware of what Bohannon did with his footwear after that game.
"I didn’t know much about it. I heard about it later," McCaffery said. "I just think it’s kind of who he is. It’s kind of what makes him special."
After a couple of so-so games to start this season, Bohannon got back to playing special Tuesday against North Carolina, making seven 3-point field goals and scoring 24 points, many of them coming during a game-clinching 14-0 scoring run in the second half.
Although he said he still didn’t feel he shot the ball that well, the 6-foot-1 guard viewed it as a seminal moment in a long voyage to get back to being the brash, in-your-face closer he has been for most of his college career.
"The last year-and-a-half, two years have kind of been hell," he said. "I know there’s obviously worse things than having surgery and missing basketball games. But there’s been a lot of soul-searching of myself, a lot of spiritual aspects of my life I had to kind of shift these last two years.
"I was in a really dark place, but my teammates, my close friends and my family picked me up and got me through these times. I really worked my butt off to get in the shape I am now and get back from a second hip surgery. It makes me happy, so I am going to celebrate that aspect of being able to come out and play and not worry about any pain."
Bohannon will be trying to lead the Hawkeyes to victory for the fourth time in five years against an Iowa State team that has been able to play only two games and is still struggling to find its identity.
The Cyclones defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open the season but then lost to South Dakota State and had a Sunday game against DePaul canceled because of COVID-19 issues within an hour or two before it was scheduled to begin.
Head coach Steve Prohm said he views Friday’s rivalry game as "a great opportunity for us to go play a really, really good team.
"There are only so many games you play in your career that you get to play a moment game and this is a moment game," he said. "(The Hawkeyes) are really good, they’re third in the country and deservingly so. We’ve got to go over there and play well."
Prohm said his team will need an exceptional defensive effort to handle not only national player of the year favorite Luka Garza but also the perimeter trio of Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick, who combined to make 17 3-pointers against North Carolina.
"I think that activity at the defensive end is going to be the biggest key," Prohm said. "We’ve got to keep stressing activity every four minutes, to be really active on the ball, make them bounce it."
Graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands, who leads the Cyclones in scoring at 14.5 points per game and who has faced the Hawkeyes five times previously at Illinois and DePaul, agreed that a "well-rounded" defensive effort is essential for the Cyclones to have any chance.
"We’ll just have to be disciplined, to say the least, as far as a lot of different things that we need to do," Coleman-Lands said.
McCaffery expects a battle from an ISU team that starts four guards, all of whom are transfers from other schools, along with 6-8, 240-pound senior Solomon Young, who he described as "a handful."
"I think they’ve done a lot of good things," McCaffery said. "They’ve only played two games obviously. They’ve got some new guys that are talented. They’re veteran guys, older guys."
