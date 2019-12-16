Bohannon to have more surgery, out for the year

IOWA CITY — After a memorable and satisfying victory over Iowa State last Thursday, Jordan Bohannon said he was going to give it some time.
He was going to wait until later this week to make a decision about whether or not he would continue playing for the Iowa basketball team this season.
He apparently decided no further deliberation was necessary. He is done. Bohannon will not play for the Hawkeyes for the remainder of this season.
In fact, the senior guard will undergo another surgery Thursday at University of Iowa Hospital to repair his other hip. That procedure is expected to sideline him for 6 to 9 months.
Bohannon, who already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals, underwent surgery on his right hip last May, which left his status for this season in doubt.
He ended up playing in 10 games for the Hawkeyes but experienced problems with the left hip and, according to reports, was doing very little in practice with the team.
Because he played in only 10 games, he is expected to be granted an extra year of eligibility that would allow him to play for Iowa next season.
“It has been an incredibly difficult last 6 to 9 months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a news release issued by the university. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who said last Wednesday that he had yet to even discuss Bohannon’s plans with him, said in the university release that he “could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team.
“Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure,” McCaffery added.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Linn-Mar High School had started 96 consecutive games for the Hawkeyes coming into this season. He came off the bench in the first five games of the season but after forward Jack Nunge was sidelined by a knee injury, Bohannon started five of the last six games.
He sat out a game against Cal Poly to rest his hip and also to ensure that he could play against Iowa State in the 11th game of the season.
Bohannon averaged 8.8 points per game and added 3.3 assists per game (second on the team), but he shot only 29.8% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range.
He scored 21 points in a victory over defending national runner-up Texas Tech and a week ago Monday he handed out 10 assists without committing a turnover in a win over Minnesota.
His last game of the season was one of his most memorable.
After collecting 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists to help the Hawkeyes defeat Iowa State in Ames for the first time in 16 years, he left his shoes on the court at the 3-point line. He wrote a message on them: “To ISU, thanks for the memz.’’
On Friday, Bohannon announced that he would raffle off the shoes through Venmo (@JboISUMemzShoes) with all proceeds going to the university’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. As of Monday, the shoes already had raised more than $20,000.
He will enter next season sixth on Iowa’s career assists list with 501 and 21st in scoring with 1,310 points. He already tops the career 3-point field goal list with 284.