Bohannon's dagger delivers Hawkeyes into Big Ten tournament final

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon has taken that shot thousands of times.

In the backyard, at the neighborhood YMCA, trying to get a look off against his older brothers, deep 3-pointers have always been a part of his game.

Saturday, the Iowa senior hit one that he, his teammates and Iowa basketball fans will remember forever.

Bohannon banked in a 28-footer from beyond the top of the key with 1.1 seconds remaining to stun Indiana 80-77 in the semifinals of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I just turned and started running,’’ Bohannon said. “I was just living in the moment.’’

It was a moment that was created as the Hoosiers denied the Hawkeyes their planned look from the baseline.

Connor McCaffery spotted Bohannon, rifled the ball to him and with the clock winding down Bohannon delivered over the top of the defense.

“I felt like we had him pretty well defended," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "He was four or five feet inside the half-court line, but I knew he would hoist one up and he hit it."

Bohannon said he simply tried to be himself.

“Connor did a great job finding me and I just tried to do what I’ve always done, be confident in late-game situations,’’ Bohannon said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had a timeout to use as the clock ran down, but decided to save it for another day and let the Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point baskets do his thing.

“As long as he’s shooting, it was probably better than anything I could have drawn up,’’ McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes reached the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2006.

Iowa (25-9) will face Purdue, a 75-70 winner over Michigan State, in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game. The Hawkeyes lost twice to the Boilermakers (27-6) during the regular season.

Bohannon finished with 12 points in the game, half in the final 50 seconds of a game Iowa led for just 2 minutes, 52 seconds.

He buried an open 3-pointer with 48 seconds to go to push Iowa in front 77-73, extending a comeback that began with the Hawkeyes trailing 69-61 with four minutes remaining.

That 3-pointer, followed by Bohannon fist pump, was open because of communication issues between the Hoosiers’ Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson.

Woodson believed that was the real dagger even though his team managed to score four straight and tie the game on a steal and lay-in by Johnson with 31 seconds left.

“They left one of the best shooters in the country wide open,’’ Woodson said.

Keegan Murray, who finished off his own career-high collection of eight 3-point baskets to give Iowa the lead after taking a charge in a 71-71 game with 2 to play, saw it and believed it.

“Any time Jordan shoots it, I think it’s going in,’’ Murray said.

The comeback didn’t surprise McCaffery.

In a sometimes chaotic, intense battle that played out in front of a partisan sellout crowd, McCaffery sensed calm in the Hawkeye huddle after the Hoosiers used a 3-pointer by Kopp and a steal and dunk by Trayce Jackson-Davis to open a 67-58 lead with 5:29 to play.

“These guys, they kept believing in themselves and that’s what they had to do,’’ McCaffery said. “We were right there, put ourselves in a position to be right there against a team that’s really good, has been playing really well.’’

While Murray led the Hawkeyes with 32 points, contributions came from every direction as Iowa rallied.

Patrick McCaffery scored five of his 16 points during deciding minutes, including a basket that cut into the 69-61 deficit and began a 13-2 run, an effort which included a three-point play by Tony Perkins with 3:20 that pulled Iowa within 71-68.

Bohannon tied things up from 3-point range just under a minute later, among a collection of 14 3-point baskets Iowa hit against an Indiana team that struggled through a 5-of-19 game from behind the arc.

Jackson-Davis’ work inside countered the lack of perimeter points by the Hoosiers.

He led Indiana (20-13) with 31 points on 15-of-21 shooting, an effort complemented by a 20-point game from Johnson.

Jackson-Davis scored 16 of his points in a first half which ended with the Hoosiers up 38-32.

His work included 10 tone-setting points during the game’s opening minutes as Indiana grabbed a 15-3 lead five-and-a-half minutes into the game.

Keegan Murray and Kris Murray warmed from the perimeter to pull Iowa back into the game.

The twin brothers combined to hit 3-point baskets on four consecutive possessions before a Kris Murray follow-up with 8:35 to go in the first half tied the game at 17-17.

Keegan Murray gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game, moving Iowa in front 25-24 when he completed a three-point play with 5:59 remaining in the half.

A Bohannon 3-pointer kept Iowa within 31-30 with 1:57 to go in the half before the Hoosiers closed the half with a 7-2 run capped by a Tamar Bates 3-pointer in the final seconds.

“We just had to keep battling,’’ Keegan Murray said. “We had to right up until the end.’’

