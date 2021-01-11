Bohannon's return to form earns Big Ten honor

There were moments early in this basketball season when some of us wondered whatever happened to that spunky Jordan Bohannon who used to play point guard for the Iowa basketball team.

Bohannon was on the court but he didn’t look like the same player we saw on a regular basis a few years ago.

He was coming off two hip surgeries and appeared slow and uncertain. There were a couple of games in which he seemed to be rattled by heavy defensive pressure. His shooting, with the exception of a brief flash here and there, was erratic.

Sometime since Christmas something snapped into place and the old Bohannon is back, perhaps better than ever before.

It resulted in the 6-foot-1 senior guard doing something Monday he’s never done before: He was named the co-winner of the Big Ten’s player of the week award, sharing the honor with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Bohannon earned the award with perhaps the best game of his five-year career Sunday in an 86-71 victory over Minnesota.