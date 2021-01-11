Bohannon's return to form earns Big Ten honor

There were moments early in this basketball season when some of us wondered whatever happened to that spunky Jordan Bohannon who used to play point guard for the Iowa basketball team.
Bohannon was on the court but he didn’t look like the same player we saw on a regular basis a few years ago.
He was coming off two hip surgeries and appeared slow and uncertain. There were a couple of games in which he seemed to be rattled by heavy defensive pressure. His shooting, with the exception of a brief flash here and there, was erratic.
Sometime since Christmas something snapped into place and the old Bohannon is back, perhaps better than ever before.
It resulted in the 6-foot-1 senior guard doing something Monday he’s never done before: He was named the co-winner of the Big Ten’s player of the week award, sharing the honor with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Bohannon earned the award with perhaps the best game of his five-year career Sunday in an 86-71 victory over Minnesota.
He handed out 14 assists — tied for the third highest total in Iowa history and the most by a Hawkeye player in 32 years — and did not commit a single turnover in a thoroughly remarkable display of floor generalship. He also grabbed a career-high seven rebounds, tossed in four 3-point field goals and scored 19 points.
Bohannon can’t really explain why he not only is suddenly more sure of himself but even seems quicker and healthier than he did a month ago.
He refers to his two-year surgical ordeal as going “through hell’’ and admits maybe he rushed back to the court, especially after the first surgery.
“It was a lot for me mentally and physically,’’ he said after Sunday’s win. “It took a lot of internal motivation for me to get back to the player I knew I can be, especially with everything I’ve been through off the court.’’
In four games since a Christmas night loss at Minnesota, Bohannon has averaged 34.5 minutes, 18.5 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His shooting over that span has been better than ever: 63.9% from the field, 63.3% from 3-point range, 90% at the foul line.
There is no way he can maintain that kind of shooting pace for the duration of the season, but it’s clear the brash, back-down-from-no-one Bohannon of old is back.
“I knew at some point I would start getting back to myself,’’ he said. “I’m glad I finally can experience that again.’’
National leader: Bohannon’s 14-assist, 0-turnover effort came just three days after teammate Connor McCaffery had 10 assists and 0 turnovers in a victory over Maryland.
So, it should be no surprise that the Hawkeyes lead the entire country in assist-to-turnover ratio. By a wide margin.
They also lead the country in assists per game by a small margin over No. 1-ranked Gonzaga but it’s not even close in the ratio category. The Hawkeyes currently are recording 2.11 assists for every turnover with Villanova a distant second at 1.92.
To get an idea of how good those numbers are, consider that Notre Dame led the country last season at 1.68.
“It’s definitely not a surprise,’’ Bohannon said Sunday. “We knew that we have a lot of experienced guys this year … There’s just a lot of guys on this team that are really smart and have a high basketball IQ.
“For us to have that kind of stat line in assist-to-turnover ratio shows the kind of experience we have. We know where we need to be on the court and the other guys around us and holding everyone accountable. Everything factors into that.’’
Individually, Connor McCaffery is fifth in the nation at 5.18 with Bohannon 26th at 3.20. They rank first and third in the Big Ten.
Poll watch: The Hawkeyes remained in the fifth spot in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Monday as the four teams above them — Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Texas — did not lose.
Among other Big Ten teams, Michigan is seventh, Wisconsin ninth, Illinois 14th, Ohio State 21st and Minnesota 23rd. Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern and Indiana all are receiving votes.
Schedule update: It has been determined that next week’s game at Northwestern will be held on Monday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The original Big Ten schedule showed it possibly being played on either Sunday or Monday. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.