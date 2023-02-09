WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Filip Rebraca and the Iowa basketball team left Purdue’s Mackey Arena on Thursday night with one crystal-clear understanding.

“If you’re going to beat the number one team, you have to play a full 40 minutes. You have to play a perfect game,’’ the senior center said following the Hawkeyes’ 87-73 loss to the top-ranked Boilermakers.

Perfection eluded Iowa on this night.

Purdue started fast in both halves, withstood a late run by the Hawkeyes and finished strong to send Iowa home with a loss.

“We needed to be more aggressive, especially in the first half,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said.

The Hawkeyes started the game that way, opening the game with a steal and a run out that led to the first two of Murray’s team-leading 24 points.

That also proved to be the only lead Iowa enjoyed the entire evening.

As the Hawkeyes doubled down on Big Ten scoring and rebounding leader Zach Edey – holding him to four points through 30 minutes – the Boilermakers proved they are more than a one-player team.

Freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith answered Iowa’s quick game-opening score with a run of 10 points that led Purdue to lead which reached 19-4 just over six minutes into the game.

“We have a deep team, a lot of guys who can score, and that showed today,’’ Edey said.

The Hawkeyes didn’t help themselves, shooting just 29.4 percent in an opening half that included a 1-for-10 start from 3-point range.

“It wasn’t the start we needed,’’ Rebraca said.

Purdue grew its lead to 38-21 at the half and Smith made certain the Hawkeyes continued to play from the behind the rest of the way.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery felt his team struggled with its defensive rotations in the first half, especially as the Hawkeyes gave added attention to Edey.

“It’s not an easy thing to do. They’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot it. They’re a very unselfish team that moves it, shares it and that can be tough when you have three guys trying to guard four,’’ McCaffery said.

Smith got away from the Hawkeyes again early in the second half, scoring 12 of his team-high 24 points in the first five minutes, helping the Boilermakers open a lead which grew as large as 48-27 two-and-a-half minutes into the final half.

That came despite a hot start from the field by the Hawkeyes after the break.

Following its frigid start, Iowa shot 60 percent from the field after halftime.

It knocked down 10 of its first 14 shots after the break but still trailed 62-43 before Patrick McCaffery hit a 3-pointer with 11:24 remaining in the game.

A 3-pointer by Murray and a pair of trifectas by Payton Sandfort allowed the Hawkeyes to chip away at the Purdue margin, which dwindled to 70-64 on a basket by Rebraca with 5:29 to play.

The Boilermakers struggled with the Hawkeyes’ press as well, recording a dozen of their 17 turnovers in the final 20 minutes and Iowa turned those into 14 points.

As the Hawkeyes turned up the heat, Purdue’s answer was obvious.

It fed the ball to its 7-foot-4 center.

After Rebraca collected two of his 17 points to pull Iowa with six, the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) put the ball in Edey’s hands on its next two trips down the floor and he delivered.

He knocked down a short jump hook in the lane, scoring his first field goal of the second half with 5:06 remaining and followed that with an emphatic dunk that put Iowa right back in a double-digit hole.

The Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6) came no closer than 10 points the rest of the game.

“They hit some shots, made a good run, but that’s what they do,’’ Smith said. “I wasn’t shocked that they came back the way they did, that’s the type of team they are, but I liked the way we responded. We showed what we’re about, too.’’

And that left a definite impression on Iowa.

“I’m proud of how we battled back, it shows our potential,’’ Rebraca said. “As a team we’re not happy with how we performed in the first half. If we’re going to be the number one team in the country on the road in their house, in one of the loudest environments, we have to be better.’’