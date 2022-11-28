Bowen, Ulis growing with Hawkeye backcourt

IOWA CITY – Growing more comfortable by the game, Dasonte Bowen and Ahron Ulis are carving out a niche as key contributors on the Iowa basketball team’s backcourt.

As the Hawkeyes prepare for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up with Georgia Tech at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the two guards are looking to build off of productive performances at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Bowen followed a career-high nine-point game on 3-of-3 shooting in Iowa’s semifinal win over Clemson on Friday with an eight-point effort in a loss to TCU on Saturday.

Ulis connected on 7-of-8 shots on his way to a career-best 15 points in the Hawkeyes’ setback to the Horned Frogs.

The efforts are exactly what coach Fran McCaffery is hoping to see from Bowen, a freshman, and Ulis, a junior whose average of 22 minutes per game is an increase of eight minutes from last season.

McCaffery has said since the preseason that Bowen, who averages 14.6 minutes, would contribute quickly to Iowa’s success.

“I’m giving him a pretty good number of minutes and would like to play him even more,’’ McCaffery said. “I just think he’s terrific and it’s great to watch him grow. He’s still learning, but he plays with an aggressive mindset which is exactly what we want from him.’’

Ulis is blossoming the way McCaffery hoped he would in an expanded role.

“I thought he was terrific down there, really fought defensively, made some adjustments from Friday to Saturday,’’ McCaffery said. “He was looking for his shot. He was making threes. He was making pull-ups. He was getting to the rim. He’s playing with great confidence.’’

Ulis feels more comfortable on the court as he continues to work on his game.

“I’ve been trying to stay in the gym as much as I can,’’ Ulis said. “I’m going out there, doing what I need to do, whether that’s scoring, being a leader, setting up teammates, being leader on and off the court, whatever it takes.’’

Bowen believed he arrived at Iowa this summer prepared to compete at the college level, but there has been a learning curve as well.

“Everyone is athletic, everyone is fast, everyone can jump high, most people can shoot so defensively I’ve had to improve. Offensively, everyone is as quick so you have to think smarter, think faster,’’ Bowen said. “So on both sides of the ball, I think things are coming along pretty well.’’

In the games against Clemson and TCU, Bowen was pleased with the way he competed.

He sees room for improvement, though.

“As I contribute to adjust to the college-level style, my game will continue to improve as I think it has,’’ Bowen said. “I got called on a lot in Florida last week and I was ready to perform.’’

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery appreciates the contributions that both players are making and likes the approach Bowen brings to the game as a freshman.

“Dasonte really pushes the ball. He’s always in attack mode,’’ the Hawkeye senior said. “He’s learning so fast, picking things up so quickly. It seems like every play, every half, he picks things up and learns from it and (Ulis) is much more confident,’’ the Hawkeye senior said.

“You can just see it. It’s a lot of fun to be out there with those guys and watch how they take that next step.’’