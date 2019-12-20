Braggin' Rights an eye-opener for Bezhanishvili

CHAMPAIGN — Some players offer the perfect blank slate when trying to determine the scope of a college basketball game, or, at least, Giorgi Bezhanishvili does.

The spectacle that is college basketball was a mystery to Bezhanishvili, a sophomore forward on the Illinois men's basketball team, even when he was, well, a college basketball player. Before arriving in Champaign last season he had played one year of high school basketball in the United States at St. Patrick High School in New Jersey after moving from Austria. He didn't know all that came with college hoops: the fans, the lights, the atmosphere, the rivalries.

He got tastes of it early in the season, but last December's Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri opened his eyes. When he walked out of the tunnel, he saw the Enterprise Center in St. Louis split in half between Illinois and Missouri fans.

The world of college basketball became very real, very quickly.

“Last year the floor was literally shaking," Bezhanishvili said on Thursday. "It’s an unbelievable experience.

“At that point, it really made me think that this college basketball thing is really, really big. It’s huge. People really divide the arena in two halves and come out there and scream and go crazy."