Braggin' Rights an eye-opener for Bezhanishvili

CHAMPAIGN — Some players offer the perfect blank slate when trying to determine the scope of a college basketball game, or, at least, Giorgi Bezhanishvili does.
The spectacle that is college basketball was a mystery to Bezhanishvili, a sophomore forward on the Illinois men's basketball team, even when he was, well, a college basketball player. Before arriving in Champaign last season he had played one year of high school basketball in the United States at St. Patrick High School in New Jersey after moving from Austria. He didn't know all that came with college hoops: the fans, the lights, the atmosphere, the rivalries.
He got tastes of it early in the season, but last December's Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri opened his eyes. When he walked out of the tunnel, he saw the Enterprise Center in St. Louis split in half between Illinois and Missouri fans.
The world of college basketball became very real, very quickly.
“Last year the floor was literally shaking," Bezhanishvili said on Thursday. "It’s an unbelievable experience.
“At that point, it really made me think that this college basketball thing is really, really big. It’s huge. People really divide the arena in two halves and come out there and scream and go crazy."
There will be no such mystery at noon on Saturday when the Illini (8-3) play Missouri (6-4) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis in the 39th annual Braggin' Rights game. There was no doubt an adjustment that the Illini needed to make last season in the environment. In fact, Bezhanishvili said, the only other time he experienced the floor quivering beneath him was in an upset win at the State Farm Center over a ranked Michigan State team.
It's all about experiences, and Illinois has them.
"If it’s the first time, I feel like it’s really hard to stay engaged and focused because obviously it impacts you," Bezhanishvili said. "Right now, I’ve already had a couple experience with that. Right now, it’s just a game and I’m just locked in the game."
Said Andres Feliz, who also played in his first Braggin' Rights game last season: “Obviously I was trying to focus on the game and trying to get the win. It was crazy seeing all those people. I was surprised, like, wow. ... I know what to expect. I know I have the experience so now I feel more comfortable."
Last season, Missouri's Javon Pickett and Jeremiah Tilmon, two players who signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois under former coach John Groce, combined for 32 points and 16 rebounds to help the Tigers bury Illinois in the second half. They're still there, and so is former Illini guard Mark Smith, who played one year in Champaign under Illinois coach Brad Underwood but later transferred to Missouri.
Those three combine to average 29.7 points and 14 rebounds, and Smith leads the team with 12.9 points and five rebounds per game, while shooting 40.9 percent on 3-pointers.
There's nothing special to playing the trio again, Underwood said. In fact, he knew the questions about that story would come on Thursday and set the over/under bar at two. It wasn't exceeded, but it was the first question Underwood faced after his opening statement.
“That’s way beyond, that’s over," he said. "Opposing player on an opposing team and treated no other way. It’s no different than (Xavier) Green was treated for Old Dominion. It’s not about the emotion. You can’t get caught up in that. It’s about chopping wood for 40 minutes, having a grit, having a toughness.
"He’s a guy who has played awfully well, and in Mark’s case, made seven 3s in his last game. We need to do a good job guarding him. Jeremiah provides some things we haven’t seen. Very good player. Very steady. It’s another player in another uniform that’s not ours."