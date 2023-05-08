The latest transfer into the Iowa basketball program is no stranger to the Hawkeyes or one of his teammates.

Even Brauns, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound center from Belmont, is an Iowa City West graduate who will join the Hawkeyes with two years of eligibility remaining after starting 29 games last season for the Missouri Valley Conference program.

Iowa announced the signing of Brauns on Monday.

A high school teammate of Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery at Iowa City West, Brauns averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-leading 1.4 blocks per game for the Bruins while shooting a team-leading 58 percent from the field.

“Getting the opportunity to come home and play for the Hawkeyes is one of the proudest moments of my life,’’ Brauns said in a statement announcing his decision. “I am thrilled to return home and play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of the best fans in college basketball.’’

Brauns has played in 91 games for the Belmont over the past three seasons, averaging 3.9 points over 30 appearances as a freshman and 2.4 points in 31 games including one start the following year in Belmont’s final year in the Ohio Valley Conference during the 2021-22 season.

Last season as the Bruins transitioned to the Missouri Valley, Brauns scored in double figures 10 times and recorded double-digit rebound totals on five occasions.

He had four double-doubles during the season, including at home against Drake, Illinois State and Evansville in conference play.

Coach Fran McCaffery, familiar with Brauns’ work over four seasons at the varsity level with coach Steve Bergman’s team at Iowa City West, said he is “excited’’ to have Brauns return to his hometown to compete.

“He was a terrific player at West High School and had an excellent career at Belmont. Even will be a great fit for our program.’’

Brauns is the second player from the Missouri Valley to join Iowa through the transfer portal in the past month.

Ben Krikke, a 6-9, 220-pound forward from Valparaiso who averaged a conference-leading 19.4 points per game, announced his transfer to Iowa last month. He joins Iowa with one season of eligibility remaining.

Brauns and Krikke provide addition to size to the Hawkeye roster, which needed additional big men after center Filip Rebraca completed his eligibility, forward Kris Murray declared for the NBA draft and reserve center Josh Ogundele transferred to Middle Tennessee State.