Drake continues to make itself at home at Hoops in the Heartland.

The Bulldogs reached the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball for the fifth time in the seven seasons the league’s tournament champion has been crowned in the Quad-Cities.

Saturday, a hot-shooting touch from the perimeter blended with a dominant defensive effort led fourth-seeded Drake to a 74-54 rout of top-seeded defending tourney champion Illinois State at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

The 20-point margin of victory is the largest over a top-seeded team in the 38-year history of the Missouri Valley tourney and it sends the Bulldogs into a 1 p.m. title game on Sunday in Moline with an NCAA tourney berth on the line.

“We’re a team that likes to score 80 points per game, likes to get out and go, but we’re locked in on defense and getting the stops it takes, it makes our offense go," Drake coach Allison Pohlman said. “We get the stop, get the board and it’s off to the races."

The Bulldogs dashed to the finish line of their season series against the Redbirds.

The teams split their regular-season games, each winning at home, but Drake used a 10-for-20 effort from 3-point range and a defense which held Illinois State to 27.3-percent shooting to lead nearly from start to finish.

The Redbirds led for less than two minutes in a game the Bulldogs dictated with offensive tempo and defensive tenacity.

“It was a tough match-up for us to begin with and Drake played as well as I’ve seen them play," Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said.

The Bulldogs, who shot 33 percent from 3-point range during the regular season, had the touch from the start of Saturday’s opening semifinal.

Drake knocked down six of the first nine shots it attempted from behind the arc and was equally successful on the other end of the court as it opened a lead which reached double digits before the end of the opening quarter.

The Redbirds hit just 2-of-15 shots as the Bulldogs built a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and shot just 23.5 percent, hitting 8-of-34 attempts, in the opening half as Drake extended its lead to 39-24 at the break.

Back-to-back 3-point baskets by Maggie Bair and Taylor McAulay put the Bulldogs in front 31-13 less than four minutes into the second quarter.

“We just didn’t score," Gillespie said. “We didn’t make enough shots to give ourselves a chance to win."

A three-point play by Mary Crompton with 1:38 to go in the opening half allowed Illinois State to pull within 37-24 but Drake scored the final basket of the half and never allowed the Redbirds to come any closer than 11 points the rest of the game.

The Redbirds did pull within 42-31 on a basket by DeAnna Wilson with 8:10 to go in the third quarter but a 3-pointer by Courtney Becker sent the Bulldogs on a 14-4 run and a margin which reached 56-35 on a Bair basket with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Drake led by as many as 23 points and Illinois State came no close than 17 points in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs defensive work began with limiting Missouri Valley Conference player of the Paige Robinson to 3-of-14 shooting and 13 total points.

“That’s where we had to start defensively," Pohlman said. “We wanted to make her work for anything she earned and I felt like we did."

Berg was primarily responsible for the task of defending the 5-foot-11 Robinson.

“It was two great players going at it," Pohlman said. “Grace’s length (at 6-foot) created issues and she did a good job of what we set out to do. We mixed things up a bit, changed looks."

Robinson joined DeAnna Wilson in leading Illinois State with 13 points apiece while Drake (21-9) balanced its attack as well.

Bair led all players with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Berg finished with 16 points and Becker added 13.

Katie Dinnebier orchestrated things, dishing out 10 assists in addition to joining Anna Miller with nine points.

“She does a great job of setting people up,’’ Bair said. “We shot the way we did because of the way we moved the ball and how she set us up.’’

With the loss, Illinois State (24-8) likely saw its hopes for a second straight NCAA tourney berth end but after sharing the regular-season title in the conference, the Redbirds are guaranteed a spot in the WNIT field.

“That’s the hard part,’’ Gillespie said. “We didn’t play our best basketball and have this end the way we wanted.’’