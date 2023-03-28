While Iowa hasn’t played against an opponent with the size South Carolina puts on the court, the Hawkeyes present their own challenges in Friday’s Final Four game.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday her team hasn’t seen anybody quite like Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa guard demonstrated her ability to dominate in the Hawkeyes’ win over Louisville in the Elite Eight, recording the first triple-double of 30 points or more in an NCAA women’s tournament game.

Clark totaled 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in Iowa’s 97-83 victory.

“We really haven’t played against a player like Caitlin and her ability to have a big game, fill up the stat sheet,’’ Staley said. “Obviously for us, we have to take something away, either her ability to score in bunches or her ability to distribute the basketball. She can’t have the full tilt of what she does.’’

Staley pointed to the Louisville game as an example of what happens when Clark is left to put her full game on display.

“If you allow her to do that, they win every time,’’ Staley said. “If she gets 40 points and 10 assists, that’s pretty tough. That’s pretty tough for any team to overcome because that means everybody is getting involved. With Iowa, you can’t have everybody getting involved with how well they shoot the basketball and how well she facilitates.’’

Staley said the message she will deliver to her 36-0 team that has won 42 straight games since a 64-62 loss to Kentucky in the finals of the 2022 SEC tournament will be simple.

“I basically have been preaching it all season long. Let’s be who we are, let’s display the habits that we’ve displayed all season,’’ Staley said.

South Carolina has simply dominated.

The Gamecocks have won their 36 games by an average of 29.4 points and Monday’s 86-75 win over Maryland in the Elite Eight marked the first time in 14 games and just the third time this season an opponent scored more than 70 points against South Carolina.

Connecticut, which lost 81-77 at home, and Stanford, which lost 76-71 in overtime at home, are the only other teams to accomplish that this season.

The Gamecocks have limited opponents to 31.7-percent shooting and are outrebounding teams by 20.3 boards per game.

Zia Cooke, a 5-foot-9 guard, leads South Carolina with an average of 15.1 points per game but the rest of lineup is filled with size.

Reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston is the only other player who averages in double figures. The 6-5 forward averages 13.2 points per game.

Brea Beal, a 6-1 guard from Rock Island who averages 6.5 points, 6-2 forward Victaria Saxton and 5-9 guard Kierra Fletcher round out the Gamecocks’ most-used starting five.

But, 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso and 6-4 Laeticia Amiere combine to average 16.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 34.4 minutes per game off the bench.

Clark and Boston are considered the top candidates for two national player of the year honors that will be announced in the next two days.

The Naismith National Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday afternoon and the Associated Press will announce its national player of the year on Thursday in Dallas.

Staley and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder are sidestepping the debate over which player should win the award while preferring the ones they coach.

“Aliyah Boston had staggering numbers last year. They’re less staggering this year because she really doesn’t care,’’ Staley said. “She’s well aware what our team needs … and she is able to give us what we need when we need it. We don’t need her to average a double-double this year.’’

Staley said she believes the willingness to sacrifice some statistics to benefit the team is among reasons Boston deserves the national honor.

“Historically speaking, that’s where your national player of the year comes from, that type of team. It may be different this year,’’ Staley said. “Do I want my players to be the national player of the year? Absolutely, but if Caitlin Clark is the player of the year am I going to be mad? Absolutely not, she’s a hell of a player.’’

Bluder finds it difficult to compare.

“They play totally different positions. Caitlin is a guard, Aliyah a power forward-center type. It’s almost like comparing apples and oranges,’’ Bluder said. “You really can’t do that with these two players. They both bring a completely different skill set and they’re both excellent at what they do.’’