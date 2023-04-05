Named as the winner of the Wooden Award, Caitlin Clark has completed a sweep of national college women’s basketball player of the year honors.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the recipients of the awards named after legendary UCLA coach John Wooden and presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Purdue center Zach Edey received the men’s award.

Clark joined Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Cameron Brink of Stanford, Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana and Maddy Siegrist of Villanova as finalists for the award. All five will be honored at the Wooden Award Gala in Los Angeles on Friday.

The first Hawkeye to win the Wooden Award, Clark averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game while leading Iowa to a 31-7 season and its first-ever appearance in the national championship game.

The guard from West Des Moines Dowling set both Big Ten and Iowa single-season records by scoring 1,055 points and dishing out 320 assists.

The Wooden Award is the sixth national player of the year award received by Clark.

Her other national honors include the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and national player of the year honors from the Associated Press and The Athletic.

Clark was also selected as the Big Ten player of the year for the second season.

Clark named finalist: Iowa’s Clark has been named as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Basketball.

She joins Boston, Holmes and Siegrist who are in the running for the Honda Sport Award, which is presented by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Presented for the past 47 years, each of the 12 winners become finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup, which will be announced on June 26 during a ceremony hosted by Honda in Los Angeles.

The basketball finalists were chosen by a panel of experts and coaches from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The basketball winner will be announced later this week.

Iowa celebrates season: The Iowa Athletics Department will hold a celebration of the NCAA runner-up season for the Hawkeye women’s basketball team on Friday, April 14.

The event is scheduled to take place on the Pentacrest on the Iowa campus beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder, national player of the year Caitlin Clark and the players who completed their eligibility this season, Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, are scheduled to speak at the celebration.

The team’s trophies will on display and the event will include performances by the Iowa spirit squad, pep band and mascot Herky.

Season tickets paused: Because of increased demand for Iowa women’s basketball season tickets, Iowa has paused the 2023-24 season ticket deposit program.

Renewal information will be sent to current season ticket holders later this summer and fans who have placed deposits will be contacted this summer in the order of their ticket office priority points.