Carius optimistic despite lopsided loss

“But I definitely feel some validation coming here and doing what I know how to do. I’m just excited for the rest of the season and to see this team grow.’’

Despite the lopsided loss, the Leathernecks showed potential at times and Carius showed that he is going to be one of the leaders of a team with 14 new players.

He picked up two quick fouls trying to defend national player of the year favorite Luka Garza and went to the bench after just 3 minutes, 6 seconds, but then came back to play every second of the second half.

The Leathernecks, after trailing by 30 in the first half, made a run at the Hawkeyes and closed to within 15 (61-46) on a Carius 3-pointer with 12:57 to go.

“I think we had great sparks,’’ Carius said. “When we moved the ball a little more, got it inside and out, we got great looks. You could see little sparks. That’s what keeps me really excited and intrigued about where we’re about to go. We have a special team. We have a lot of great pieces. It’s just a lot of new people and piecing that together.’’

WIU had an earlier game canceled because of COVID-19 but it now embarks on a stretch of four games in seven days, starting with a home game Sunday against Central Michigan.