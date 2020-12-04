Carius optimistic despite lopsided loss

IOWA CITY — It’s not often you can emerge from a 41-point loss with a smile and an upbeat outlook, but Will Carius managed to do it Thursday.
The former Pleasant Valley High School star made his NCAA Division I debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, scoring 10 points for Western Illinois in a 99-58 loss to No. 3-ranked Iowa.
And while he seemed to agree with teammate Rod Johnson’s comment that the game was “a reality check,’’ he also emerged from the contest optimistic that better things are ahead for himself and WIU.
“We have a fun team,’’ Carius told reporters afterward. “Obviously, we have some things to figure out and playing a top-3 team in the country … is obviously going to be kind of hard, but that’s just one way to see where we’re at. I had a good time overall.’’
It’s a moment Carius has thought about for a long time. He began his college career at Division II Northern Michigan and spent a couple of years at D-III Monmouth before getting his D-I shot as a graduate transfer this season.
He admitted to being excited to play at Iowa against several players he grew up competing against and said it was especially gratifying that a few family members were able to attend.
“I’ve loved playing college basketball the whole the time through so far,’’ Carius said. “It’s definitely something I thought I could do, playing at D-I, but every step of the way I can’t complain about the way it has gone. I wouldn’t change a thing.
“But I definitely feel some validation coming here and doing what I know how to do. I’m just excited for the rest of the season and to see this team grow.’’
Despite the lopsided loss, the Leathernecks showed potential at times and Carius showed that he is going to be one of the leaders of a team with 14 new players.
He picked up two quick fouls trying to defend national player of the year favorite Luka Garza and went to the bench after just 3 minutes, 6 seconds, but then came back to play every second of the second half.
The Leathernecks, after trailing by 30 in the first half, made a run at the Hawkeyes and closed to within 15 (61-46) on a Carius 3-pointer with 12:57 to go.
“I think we had great sparks,’’ Carius said. “When we moved the ball a little more, got it inside and out, we got great looks. You could see little sparks. That’s what keeps me really excited and intrigued about where we’re about to go. We have a special team. We have a lot of great pieces. It’s just a lot of new people and piecing that together.’’
WIU had an earlier game canceled because of COVID-19 but it now embarks on a stretch of four games in seven days, starting with a home game Sunday against Central Michigan.
Whatever happens, Carius had a night to deposit in the memory bank Thursday.
He’ll never forget hitting an 18-foot jumper for WIU’s first points of the season. He’ll never forget going up against old high school rivals Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon. And he’ll never forget tangling with the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza in the post.
“It’s definitely something I can forever say I did,’’ Carius said. “He’s a tough dude. He’s a really big guy. He might have had me by 40, 50 pounds and a couple inches in height. It’s cool. He’s a great player, he’s got great touch for his size and he shoots it from deep, too. It was just a really cool experience getting to go up against him.’’
