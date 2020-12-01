Carius ready to make D-I debut vs. Hawkeyes

"I’ve really had a fun career up to this point and I’m excited to have one last go at it," Carius said.

And he will get to begin it all just about 60 miles down the road from where he grew up.

Carius said he wasn’t really a Hawkeye fan as a kid — he didn’t have an allegiance to any one school — but he said it will be special to make his D-I debut in Iowa City.

His brother, Caleb, attends Iowa, and his mother and aunt both went there. And he’s very familiar with the Hawkeyes, having played in high school against Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp.

"I’m definitely looking forward to my chance to play against them," he said.

Carius said he doesn’t really know yet whether he will start or how much he will play.

The Leathernecks, who were 5-21 last season, have undergone an almost complete makeover under former Wisconsin-Milwaukee head coach and Minnesota assistant Rob Jeter, who was hired in late March.

Only one player returns who saw much action last season. There are five freshmen, six junior college transfers and two other transfers in addition to Carius. The player rotation is one big question mark.