Carius ready to make D-I debut vs. Hawkeyes

It took a long time for Will Carius to arrive at his first game as an NCAA Division I basketball player.
Like about four years.
Carius, who is Pleasant Valley High School’s career scoring leader, began his college career in 2016 at the University of Northern Michigan, a Division II school. After one year, he transferred to D-III Monmouth College, where he became an All-American. After completing his degree at Monmouth, he enrolled at Western Illinois as a graduate transfer just about the time COVID-19 was gaining a stranglehold on the globe.
But finally, on Thursday night, Carius will get a chance to play in a D-I game when WIU opens its season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against No. 3-ranked Iowa.
Carius admits that joining a D-I program as one of 14 new players with a new coach who was hired in the midst of a pandemic has been a little "weird."
"Then again, my whole college career has been different," he said. "It hasn’t been too out there, I guess. It’s just been a weird route to get here."
When he steps onto the floor Thursday, Carius will become only the second player ever to play in all three NCAA divisions — I, II and III. Jarrett Kearse did it at West Virginia, Shaw University and Lincoln University about 20 years ago.
"I’ve really had a fun career up to this point and I’m excited to have one last go at it," Carius said.
And he will get to begin it all just about 60 miles down the road from where he grew up.
Carius said he wasn’t really a Hawkeye fan as a kid — he didn’t have an allegiance to any one school — but he said it will be special to make his D-I debut in Iowa City.
His brother, Caleb, attends Iowa, and his mother and aunt both went there. And he’s very familiar with the Hawkeyes, having played in high school against Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp.
"I’m definitely looking forward to my chance to play against them," he said.
Carius said he doesn’t really know yet whether he will start or how much he will play.
The Leathernecks, who were 5-21 last season, have undergone an almost complete makeover under former Wisconsin-Milwaukee head coach and Minnesota assistant Rob Jeter, who was hired in late March.
Only one player returns who saw much action last season. There are five freshmen, six junior college transfers and two other transfers in addition to Carius. The player rotation is one big question mark.
"That’s the interesting thing with having a brand new everything at a school is we’ll kind of figure that out once we get to our first game," Carius said. "But I’m definitely coming in as being an older guy, trying to be a senior leader on and off the floor.
"For the first game, I think we’re all going to get a taste of the floor for sure …," he added. "It will be more about figuring out where we’re at because we haven’t gotten to play anyone beside ourselves. … It’s kind of cool that we get to figure that out against one of the best teams in the country."
Carius said he gradually has gotten to bond with all those new teammates. He knew Chattanooga transfer Rod Johnson from when they played together at Northern Michigan and there are three Highland Community College transfers that he played against while at Monmouth.
He made a point of reaching out to many of the other players during the summer.
"So luckily, a lot of the team I was able to get acquainted with before getting here in one way or another, which was great," he said. "I think that helped a lot with jelling once we all got here."
Carius hasn’t changed drastically as a player since his PV days. He has added 15 to 20 pounds to his 6-foot-7 frame and said he is a much better ball-handler and defender than he was back then.
But he said his primary strength still is putting the ball in the basket. In the second game of his college career back at Northern Michigan, he scored 29 points. During the 2018-19 season at Monmouth, he averaged 25.5 points per game including a 62-point effort against Grinnell.
He said he figures to play mostly small forward and power forward for the Leathernecks, although they don’t have many post players right now. As a result, he thinks there may be moments Thursday when he is called upon to guard Iowa’s 6-foot-11 All-American Luka Garza.
"That will be real interesting," Carius said. "I’m excited for the challenge, though. There’s no better way to see where you’re at than playing the best, and he’s one of, if not the best in college basketball right now. That has me excited for sure."
Carius is working on a master's degree in business management, but beyond this season he would like to take a shot at playing basketball overseas.
"That’s been my dream since I was little to get to do that," he said.
