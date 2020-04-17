Carius to close 'wild' college career at WIU

Jeter has had to rebuild the entire roster following a 5-21 season. The Leathernecks, who don’t return any starters, announced the addition of six other transfers and a true freshman Friday.

“It was critical that we brought in talent and experience,” Jeter said. “I feel really good about the character and toughness of this group.”

The 6-foot-7 Carius averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior at Monmouth. He was pouring in 27.2 points and grabbing 12 boards a contest in the early stages of his senior year before the injury.

“They’ve told me they want me to be a scorer at all three levels, post up if I have a mismatch or take people outside,” Carius said. “Honestly, I think it is going to be a pretty easy transition.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Carius didn’t have the chance to visit any schools in the past several weeks. He spent time talking with coaches over the phone.

“There were three or four Division II schools throughout the Midwest I was talking with as well,” Carius said. “It was a really tough decision and a lot of great options, but I think I made the right decision.