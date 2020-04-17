Carius to close 'wild' college career at WIU

After competing at two schools and enduring multiple injuries the past four years, the final chapter of Will Carius’ roller coaster college basketball career will take place at the highest level.
The Pleasant Valley alum said Friday he’ll join coach Rob Jeter’s program at Western Illinois for the 2020-21 campaign. Carius was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA after his senior season at Monmouth ended in December because of a torn meniscus.
“It means a lot and shows a lot of resiliency,” Carius said. “It has been a wild college career, and it’ll be interesting to play at every level.
“I had a lot of fun the last two years at Monmouth with great coaches. With my season cut short, it opened the way for a new opportunity and a chance to play at this level.”
Carius began his college career at Division II Northern Michigan before transferring in 2018 to Division III Monmouth to be closer to family.
Now four years after leaving PV as its all-time scoring leader, he’ll get an opportunity to compete at the Division I level.
Jeter, appointed as WIU’s head coach in late March, recruited Carius out of high school when he was at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“The staff reached out to me a couple weeks ago and they know the coach at Monmouth so there were some good connections there,” Carius said. “It is going to be a good situation, a fun experience being in a rebuilding stage and making a push with the talent coming in.”
Jeter has had to rebuild the entire roster following a 5-21 season. The Leathernecks, who don’t return any starters, announced the addition of six other transfers and a true freshman Friday.
“It was critical that we brought in talent and experience,” Jeter said. “I feel really good about the character and toughness of this group.”
The 6-foot-7 Carius averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior at Monmouth. He was pouring in 27.2 points and grabbing 12 boards a contest in the early stages of his senior year before the injury.
“They’ve told me they want me to be a scorer at all three levels, post up if I have a mismatch or take people outside,” Carius said. “Honestly, I think it is going to be a pretty easy transition.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Carius didn’t have the chance to visit any schools in the past several weeks. He spent time talking with coaches over the phone.
“There were three or four Division II schools throughout the Midwest I was talking with as well,” Carius said. “It was a really tough decision and a lot of great options, but I think I made the right decision.
“Monmouth is only about 30 minutes from (Western), so it won’t be too much of a difference in that aspect. If I didn’t feel it was the right fit, I would have gone somewhere else.”
Carius is finishing up coursework online for his bachelor’s degree from Monmouth. Once enrolled at WIU, he’ll work toward a master’s in business administration. Medical sales is the field Carius wants to pursue.
First, Carius wants to enjoy one last college season and then possibly a playing career overseas.
“I’m going to try and ride basketball for as long as my body holds up for me,” he said. “I’m hoping for one last fun experience, and I felt I could play at this level. Now, I have the opportunity to prove it.”
