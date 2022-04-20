Carr transfers to Louisville

Chrislyn Carr has decided the final stop in her college basketball career will come at Louisville.

The Rock Island graduate from Davenport who will compete next season as a graduate transfer announced her decision Wednesday on social media, writing, "Last move is my best move, y'all ready?''

In addition to visiting Louisville, Carr also visited Arizona since announcing she was entering the NCAA transfer portal last month.

Carr stays within the Atlantic Coast Conference with the move, but joins a Louisville program coming off of a 29-5 season that ended in the national semifinals, losing to eventual NCAA champ South Carolina in its Final Four game.

The Cardinals lose a pair of double-digit scorers and a key backcourt reserve from a team that finished second in the ACC last season and Carr is the second point guard in as many years to join Louisville as a graduate transfer.

She will be surrounded by experience.

Louisville currently has a group of 10 players expected to return from this past season, has signed four incoming freshmen and added additional graduate transfer to its program last week when first-team all-ACC guard Morgan Jones of Florida State announced plans to compete next season for the Cardinals.

Carr made her announcement four weeks to the day after announcing plans to leave Syracuse, where she started all 29 games at point guard, led the team with a 37.2-percent shooting touch from 3-point range and was second on the team in scoring with an average of 14.2 points per game.

She said at that time she planned to seek "the best avenue for me and my family as I continue to chase my dreams in my final year of eligibility.''

Louisville will be the fourth college program Carr has played for since graduating from Rock Island in 2018.

Carr began her collegiate career at Texas Tech, where she was named the newcomer of the year in the Big 12 in 2019, and she spent one semester following a mid-year transfer to Baylor before joining the Orange a year ago.

