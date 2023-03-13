As her collegiate basketball journey nears an end, Chrislyn Carr is doing everything she can to enjoy the ride as long as she can.

The 5-foot-5 guard is thriving while competing for Louisville this season as a graduate transfer, preparing to play in an NCAA tournament game for the first time in her career Saturday when the Cardinals face Drake in an opening-round game in Austin, Texas.

“I’m more than excited about it," Carr said. "I went to the tournament when I was at Baylor, but I couldn’t play that semester so this is my first time to play in the NCAAs and to do it with such an amazing group of teammates, it’s really special."

It’s been a special year for the Rock Island graduate who started her high school career at Davenport West.

Carr led the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 43.9% shooting touch from 3-point range while averaging 11.4 points per game for Louisville.

She enters NCAA tourney play after earning all-tournament honors at the ACC tourney last week, scoring a season-high 27 points in Louisville’s game against Virginia Tech in the championship game.

Her work in that game, the second-most points scored by a Cardinals player ever in the ACC tourney, continued a strong late-season surge in Carr’s game.

“The last few weeks, I’ve been playing more aggressive, playing more freely and in whatever role I’m in, I’m trying to do all the little things to help myself and help my teammates," Carr said.

Carr has filled multiple roles for Louisville since transferring from Syracuse last summer.

An early-season starter, she provided a spark off the bench when the Cardinals hit a mid-season lull and has returned to the lineup to help Louisville go 8-3 in its most recent games during a 23-11 season.

“No matter what role I’ve been in, I’ve tried to stay ready at all times no matter if I’m starting or coming off the bench," Carr said.

It’s all been part of a season that Carr describes as an education.

“Since I arrived here in the summer, Louisville has been a great experience for me, a family environment and coaches who have taught me so much," she said.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and the game. It hasn’t always been easy, but the obstacles and adversity that we’ve worked through with the ups and downs of the season has not only helped me now but will help me throughout my life."

Louisville is the fourth college program Carr has played for since being named the freshman of the year in the Big 12 Conference while averaging 18 points per game for Texas Tech during the 2018-19 season.

She went on to earn honorable mention all-Big 12 honors for a second straight season as a sophomore when she was the only player in the conference to average more than 13 points and five assists per game.

Carr left the Red Raiders program five games into the 2020-21 season, transferring to Baylor where she sat out the second semester.

She transferred to Syracuse a year ago, starting all 29 games at point guard and finishing second on the team with an average of 14.2 points per game while leading the Orange in field goal percentage.

After earning her undergraduate degree, Carr wanted one more basketball experience at the collegiate level and welcomed the chance to join a Louisville program that was undergoing a roster makeover following a 29-5 season that ended in the national semifinals.

“I think all of the changes I’ve been through helped me when I came to Louisville. I arrived with the perspective of what it takes to adjust and adapt," Carr said. “It’s not easy here. There are expectations and I’ve put in the work to make it work for me."

Carr, who will earn a Master’s in sports administration from Louisville this summer but wants to continue her playing career, said the experience she is gaining this season is something that will help her moving forward.

“It’s all made me a better person," she said. "I’ve always said that everything happens for a reason and from everything I'm learning this year to my entire journey, it’s only going to be a benefit as I go through life."