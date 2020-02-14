Carthage at Augustana basketball preview

Game notes: Today's action features a women's/men's CCIW twinbill that opens with coach Mark Beinborn's Augie women (11-12, 6-8 CCIW) taking on the Carthage Lady Reds (11-11, 6-7 CCIW) at 5 p.m. It is a game with plenty of potential CCIW Tournament implications as the Vikings are a half-game out of a tourney spot and need a win tonight. … On the men's side, the Augustana Vikings look to get back on the winning track after having a five-game win streak snapped on Wednesday by league-leading North Central. Augie faces a formidable Carthage team that has won four straight, including an 81-77 decision over fourth-place Elmhurst last Saturday. The Red Men opened CCIW play with an 83-81 home win over North Central. … Augustana has won three straight over the Red Men, including an 84-68 victory in Kenosha in early January when Carthage was ranked No. 18 in the country. … Carthage averages a league-leading 82.4 points per game and allows 76.7. The Red Men are +2.1 rebounding (38.6-36.5). … Augie averages 74.6 points per game and allows 66.7. The Vikings are +5.7 rebounding (38.0-32.3). … Augie is off until next Saturday when it closes the regular season with a CCIW women's/men's doubleheader against North Park that starts at 5 p.m.