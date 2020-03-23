Carton is smart to turn his back on social media

At one point, DJ responded with a tweet saying: “Just shut up.’’

Finally, he posted another message accompanied by a frowning emoji: “Deleting social media for awhile. Y’all to harsh man.’’

Another very astute decision. Best thing he could possibly do.

If I was high profile college athlete at any school in any sport, I’m not sure I ever would look at Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or any other form of social media.

No good can come of it. It’s full of opinions from people that don’t matter, don’t think, don’t have a scrap of empathy, don’t have the least bit of perspective regarding what other people might be going through and don’t care who they might be hurting.

Many of the inoffensive Twitter responses to Carton’s decision were from fans of other college teams, saying “Come to our school and help our team.’’

According to various reports (some of which might even be accurate), Carton already has been contacted by Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Seton Hall and USC.

The hunch here is that the list is even longer than that.