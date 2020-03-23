Carton is smart to turn his back on social media

DJ Carton made what had to have been an agonizing decision last week.
After playing in 20 games for Ohio State as a freshman this season, the former Bettendorf High School basketball star opted to leave the Buckeyes and get a fresh start somewhere else.
He left the team at the end of January to address some mental health issues and although he eventually returned to school in Columbus, this wasn’t totally unexpected. It’s probably an excellent decision.
Carton posted a message on Twitter saying he loved Ohio State but thought this was the best move for him.
It appeared that most of the responses to his post were supportive. People congratulated Carton for a sound decision and wished him well.
But there also are a lot of morons living deep in the world of social media and they immediately came crawling out of their holes.
Carton was called a “traitor’’ and a “quitter.’’ He was referred to as "selfish'' and "shameful.''
Some suggested his reasons for leaving Ohio State went beyond just his personal wellness.
“If you love this place, why are you leaving?’’ one asked.
Many of the things that were said were much more vile than that. We won't even dignify them by repeating them here.
At one point, DJ responded with a tweet saying: “Just shut up.’’
Finally, he posted another message accompanied by a frowning emoji: “Deleting social media for awhile. Y’all to harsh man.’’
Another very astute decision. Best thing he could possibly do.
You have free articles remaining.
If I was high profile college athlete at any school in any sport, I’m not sure I ever would look at Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or any other form of social media.
No good can come of it. It’s full of opinions from people that don’t matter, don’t think, don’t have a scrap of empathy, don’t have the least bit of perspective regarding what other people might be going through and don’t care who they might be hurting.
Many of the inoffensive Twitter responses to Carton’s decision were from fans of other college teams, saying “Come to our school and help our team.’’
According to various reports (some of which might even be accurate), Carton already has been contacted by Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Seton Hall and USC.
The hunch here is that the list is even longer than that.
Since Iowa is the closest Division I school to home, there were plenty of Hawkeyes fans imploring Carton to come play for Fran McCaffery, but Iowa already has more players than it has scholarships.
There also is not a scholarship available at Wisconsin, which reportedly was one of the major contenders for Carton’s services when he came out of Bettendorf.
There were pleas from the fans of Indiana and Michigan, which were the only schools other than Ohio State to which Carton made officials visits.
I’m not sure staying within the Big Ten would be a great idea, though.
If you thought some of those Ohio State fans were harsh on social media, wait until Carton goes back to Value City Arena to play a game as a visiting player. It wouldn't be pleasant.
Wherever he decides to go or whatever he decides to do, let’s hope he finds some peace and that the morons heed the final words of his original Twitter message: “Please respect my decision.’’
That may be too much to ask.
That’s why it’s a great idea to steer clear of social media, perhaps until his college career is completely over.