Carton takes leave from Ohio State basketball program

DJ Carton is stepping away from the basketball court for the immediate future.

The former Bettendorf standout and last year’s co-Mr. Basketball in Iowa posted on Twitter Thursday night he is temporarily leaving the Ohio State program to address mental health issues.

“In making this decision, I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I’m taking this break,” Carton’s statement read. “I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now.

“I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and Buckeye nation and I will come back stronger.”

The 6-foot-2 freshman point guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in nearly 24 minutes per game for the 13-7 Buckeyes. Carton primarily has been Ohio State’s sixth man this season.

In Ohio State’s last game Sunday, a 71-59 victory at Northwestern, Carton had a team-high 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Buckeyes host Indiana on Saturday.