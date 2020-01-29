Carver magic strikes again; Wofford 3 at buzzer gives Augie upset of No. 4 Elmhurst

For the Vikings to find a way to win that game was nothing short of miraculous as things down the stretch worked in their favor to set the stage for Wofford, who finished with 12 points.

Elmhurst's Lavon Thomas was called for a technical foul after picking up his fifth personal with 1:38 left. Wofford hit both technical freebies and Micah Martin (game-high 27 points) followed with two free throws on the foul that pulled Augie within 86-85.

Elmhurst's Hunter Merritt followed with his only bucket, a shot from the right corner that was originally booked as a 3-pointer, but later changed to a two. Four Bluejays free throws made it 92-87 with :25.5 left before Wofford scored in the paint with :12.2 remaining.

Following an Augie timeout to set up its press, freshman Matt Hanushewsky stole the inbounds pass and was fouled in the corner in front of the Augie bench. He hit both free throws for his only points of the game to pull Augie within 92-91 with :10.9 left.

Elmhurst's Derek Dotlich was fouled on the next possession and went to the line for two with :06.9 left and the chance to seal no worse than overtime. The Bluejays were 21 of 22 from the stripe up until that point, but Dotlich (team-high 24 points to go with Jake Rhode's 21) missed the first before making the second after an Augie timeout for a 93-91 score.