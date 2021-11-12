Carver Magic strikes as Augie men pull off huge upset of No. 16 Spartans

“This was huge to get coach his first win,” said Johnson. “We played a really good team in Oshkosh and knew defensively we weren't quite there yet, but we've been working hard all week. We were able to get some stops in a row and put it together. This was a huge win for us.”

“Those were huge steps forward," said Jessee of his team holding on during the early stages of the second half. “We had not handled adversity very well. ... They just hung together, whereas a week ago, we splintered.”

Johnson shined, playing maybe his most complete game in his Viking career.

“He stepped up and played like a senior should,” said Carr of Johnson. “He's the most seasoned guy we have and the only one who has been at this school for four years and he showed that tonight. He showed his ability to control the pace of the game and getting back to his natural position of point guard, he really settled us down.

“When we needed a bucket, either he was going to drive and get fouled or get a layup or he was going to kick and make the right play. Having a guy with that stability at the point guard spot stepping up was really big for us tonight.”

Former North Scott High School standout Sam Kilburg led UD with 19 points. Former Erie High School prep Josh Hammer added 10 points and former Galesburg High standout Jaylin McCants tossed in seven points and was second on the team with eight rebounds. Peter Ragen added 11 points.

