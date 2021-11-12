Carver Magic strikes as Augie men pull off huge upset of No. 16 Spartans

In a crucial situation Friday evening, the Augustana College men's basketball team showed considerable growth from a rough season-opening road setback six days ago.
And composure during a stretch early in the second half of the Vikings' home opener at Carver Center proved to be a huge turning point for a memorable first win for first-year head coach Tom Jessee.
After watching a seven-point halftime lead disappear in the first three-plus minutes of the second half, the Vikings pulled it together — especially on the defensive end — to pull off a major NCAA Division III upset.
With senior Luke Johnson leading the charge and getting plenty of support from juniors Daniel Carr and Carter Duwa, Augie pulled away to an 80-64 victory over 16th-ranked University of Dubuque before a nice crowd at the Carver Center.
“This was awesome,” said Jessee. “A week ago, we got thumped pretty good by a really good team (No. 20 UW-Oshkosh) and I'd say we got better in the last week and that's an unbelievable credit to our staff and players.”
After losing the opener 90-70 and looking sloppy in the process with the freshmen in their first college game and playing without Duwa, the Vikings put on a show in front of the Carver Crazies and turned some of that Carver Magic into the upset.
Augie's three most veteran players took control of the contest. Johnson led the Vikings with a game-high 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished off four assists. Carr added 16 points and nine rebounds and Duwa had 15 points and four assists to go with three boards to help Augie stay within 35-32 in the rebounding department against a good rebounding team.
The outcome was looking in doubt early in that second half when a 41-34 halftime lead was being whittled away and the Vikings were playing passively after being the aggressors in the first 20 minutes.
The Spartans (1-1) fought back to knot the score at 46 when Brock Simon converted on a fast-break bucket with 16:51 left in regulation.
“I think we got a bit too comfortable with the lead,” said Carr of that early second-half stretch. “We saw that we were up seven and that we could compete with this team and we took our foot off the gas a little bit.”
But with the defense making eight straight stops, the Vikings regained the lead. Duwa converted on a fast-break for a 48-46 lead at the 15:40 mark, a lead Augie never lost. Johnson followed with a pull-up jumper in the paint and Justin Bottorff finished a Matt Hanushewsky feed for a fast-break bucket and a 52-46 lead.
Dubuque cut the margin to 54-53, but Johnson scored again, Carr hit two free throws and freshman Chase Larsen added a bucket off another Johnson assist for a 60-53 lead with 6:57 remaining. The momentum was clearly with the home club to finish it out as the Vikings shot 50% from the field (26 of 52) and made 18 of 21 free-throws.
“This was huge to get coach his first win,” said Johnson. “We played a really good team in Oshkosh and knew defensively we weren't quite there yet, but we've been working hard all week. We were able to get some stops in a row and put it together. This was a huge win for us.”
“Those were huge steps forward," said Jessee of his team holding on during the early stages of the second half. “We had not handled adversity very well. ... They just hung together, whereas a week ago, we splintered.”
Johnson shined, playing maybe his most complete game in his Viking career.
“He stepped up and played like a senior should,” said Carr of Johnson. “He's the most seasoned guy we have and the only one who has been at this school for four years and he showed that tonight. He showed his ability to control the pace of the game and getting back to his natural position of point guard, he really settled us down.
“When we needed a bucket, either he was going to drive and get fouled or get a layup or he was going to kick and make the right play. Having a guy with that stability at the point guard spot stepping up was really big for us tonight.”
Former North Scott High School standout Sam Kilburg led UD with 19 points. Former Erie High School prep Josh Hammer added 10 points and former Galesburg High standout Jaylin McCants tossed in seven points and was second on the team with eight rebounds. Peter Ragen added 11 points.