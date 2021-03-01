CCIW notes: Men's tourney gets another new look as NCC program paused

The men's CCIW Tournament that begins this week has taken on a different look.

Because of COVID-19 issues, the tournament was expanded to allow all nine schools to participate with higher seeded teams hosting games throughout the event. For this season, there is not a Final Four location hosted by the regular-season champ since there was, technically, not a regular-season champ named.

On Monday, the event underwent another change. North Central (5-5), which originally had been awarded the No. 5 seed and would have been Saturday's opponent for No. 4 seed Augustana (6-4), dropped from the tournament.

The Cardinals also had a Tuesday makeup/exhibition with Elmhurst canceled. The school announced the changes were due to COVID-19 protocols that brought the Cardinals' season to an end.

With an even number of schools participating, the tourney was re-seeded and the play-in game originally scheduled between North Park (3-10) and Millikin (1-10) was not needed.

As a result of the changes, the Vikings will now host fifth-seeded Carthage (5-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carver Center.

Because of an altered and shorter schedule that didn't start until late January, Augie and Carthage did not play this season.