CCIW notes: Men's tourney gets another new look as NCC program paused

The men's CCIW Tournament that begins this week has taken on a different look.
Because of COVID-19 issues, the tournament was expanded to allow all nine schools to participate with higher seeded teams hosting games throughout the event. For this season, there is not a Final Four location hosted by the regular-season champ since there was, technically, not a regular-season champ named.
On Monday, the event underwent another change. North Central (5-5), which originally had been awarded the No. 5 seed and would have been Saturday's opponent for No. 4 seed Augustana (6-4), dropped from the tournament.
The Cardinals also had a Tuesday makeup/exhibition with Elmhurst canceled. The school announced the changes were due to COVID-19 protocols that brought the Cardinals' season to an end.
With an even number of schools participating, the tourney was re-seeded and the play-in game originally scheduled between North Park (3-10) and Millikin (1-10) was not needed.
As a result of the changes, the Vikings will now host fifth-seeded Carthage (5-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carver Center.
Because of an altered and shorter schedule that didn't start until late January, Augie and Carthage did not play this season.
It will also be the first time Carthage comes to Rock Island sporting a new school athletic nickname after a recent re-branding. The school's athletic teams now play under the nickname and mascot of Firebirds.
Another big difference in this matchup comes on each bench. Augie-Carthage men's basketball battles were always as entertaining on the sidelines as they were on the court when the Vikings were coached by the animated Grey Giovanine and Carthage was led by iconic Bosko Djurikovic.
Both veteran Hall of Fame coaches retired after last season.
Carthage, though, is still led by a Djurikovic. Bosko's son, Steve, a former All-CCIW performer, was promoted to take over for his father.
Giovanine was replaced by former Viking player and student-assistant coach Steve Schafer, who has enticed the most out of his retooled roster, which was decimated by graduation and other departures after the 2019-20 season.
The women's CCIW Tournament is still a nine-team event that begins Tuesday with a play-in game and follows with Thursday's quarterfinals.
Coach Mark Beinborn's Augustana club, the sixth seed, will be part of a battle of Vikings. Augie's Vikings (4-5) travel to Chicago to play the third-seeded North Park Vikings (8-4) at 7 p.m.
Augie dropped both regular-season games, losing 66-52 at home and the road rematch 82-55 two days later in Chicago. Those were the first two games for Augie after a pause in the schedule caused by COVID-19 protocols and arguably their two worst games of the season.
Both Wheaton programs are the top seeds. The men come in with a 10-0 record and the Thunder women were 11-1 in the short season.