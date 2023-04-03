DALLAS — The Iowa women's basketball team left the Final Four with everything it wanted Sunday other than a championship.

Hot-shooting LSU handed the Hawkeyes their first loss in 10 games, earning its first national championship 102-85 in front of a crowd of 19,482 at the American Airlines Center.

As the Tigers celebrated their win, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder huddled with her players and told them to forget the moment but cherish the journey.

"I told them to remember that they played in a national championship game, remember that they made it to the Final Four,'' Bluder said. "I asked them if at the beginning of the year they would have been happy in playing national championship game, and all of them would have. I told them there's nobody else I'd want to coach.''

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 30 points, while Jasmine Carson came off the bench to lead five Tigers in double digits, scoring 16 of her 22 points in the second quarter as LSU took a lead it never relinquished.

The Hawkeyes trailed 59-42 at halftime and fell behind by 21 points early in the third quarter, rallying within seven points on two occasions late in the quarter before the Tigers pulled away.

"We never quit. We didn't stop fighting,'' Hawkeye guard Kate Martin said. "We didn't get what we wanted, but we gave it what we had.''

Iowa ended the season with a 31-7 record, while LSU finished 34-2.