Clark celebrates 2,000, Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark joined elite company Wednesday.

The junior became the fourth Iowa women’s basketball player to top 2,000 career points early in the second quarter of the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 92-54 rout of Dartmouth at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark reached the milestone in her 75th game in an Iowa uniform, the quickest any college women’s player has ever reached the 2,000-point plateau.

She achieved the feat in four fewer games than it took the previous fastest player to 2,000 points, former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Entering the game needing seven points to join Megan Gustafson, Allie Disterhoft and Cindy Haugejorde in the collection of Hawkeyes to collect 2,000 points, Clark had a modest start against the Big Green.

She scored two of her 20 points in the opening quarter, scoring a lay-in with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left to give Iowa a 22-4 lead.

Clark’s next four points came from the line during the opening minutes of the second quarter before she spotted up and drilled a 3-point shot from the right wing with 7:50 to go in the half to surpass the milestone.

“It’s kind of cool being in the company of good players like I am,’’ Clark said. “It’s really an honor, but more than anything I felt like we played a good basketball game.’’

The 242nd 3-pointer of her career extended the Iowa lead to 45-19 and prompted Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to call a timeout to salute the junior all-American.

Clark wore a wide smile as she received congratulations from teammates in the huddle and then a standing ovation from the crowd when the milestone was announced.

“I really wasn’t expecting coach Bluder to call a timeout,’’ Clark said. “So, I kind of choked up a little bit.’’

Bluder said it seemed to be the right thing to do.

“It’s such a special accomplishment,’’ she said. “If we’re playing Maryland, maybe I wouldn’t have but I felt this was a game where we could burn a timeout and celebrate someone who ought to be celebrated.’’

Monika Czinano moved closer to the 2,000-point milestone as well, finishing with 20 points to sit 11 points shy of 2,000 in her career.

With Kate Martin dishing out nine of her 13 assists in the first two quarters, the Hawkeyes wasted no time opening a quick lead.

Iowa (10-3) scored the game’s first nine points on its way to opening a lead which reached 24-4 on a basket by AJ Ediger with 3 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

By then, Czinano had scored 10 of her points and McKenna Warnock had collected seven of her 14.

The Hawkeyee led 34-19 after one quarter before holding Dartmouth (2-11) to five points in the second quarter while opening a 54-24 margin at the break.

The game was a homecoming for Dartmouth starter Emma Koch, a senior from Iowa City West. Koch finished with three points for the Big Green.